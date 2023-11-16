Hijos Tours and CMDI
ignite the spirit of ‘Balagtasan’ among CMDI students
shared moment of victory and celebration! CARD MRI Founder Dr.
Jaime Aristotle B. Alip (center) stands with CMDI Baisay:
Balagtasan 2023 SHS Category Champion Marvin Lourence Hamoc (2nd
from right), Jhon Aris Apostol (1st from the left), Febby Heart
Aquino (2nd from the left), alongside CMDI Baisay 2023 master of
ceremony Mr. Loreto JR P. Sabodan (rightmost).
CARD MRI
November 16, 2023
SAN PABLO CITY – CARD MRI Hijos Tours, in
collaboration with CARD-MRI Development Institute, Inc. (CMDI), held
the BAISAY: BALAGTASAN 2023 at the CMDI Auditorium in Barangay
Tranca, Bay, Laguna on October 27, 2023.
Hijos Tours President Ms. Marilyn M. Manila expressed, "This
initiative underscores our commitment to preserving Filipino
cultural traditions and providing CMDI students with a platform to
express themselves through poetry and debate."
Also, CMDI President Dr. Flordeliza L. Sarmiento shared that the
activity “adds depth and diversity to the educational experiences of
CMDI students.”
The term ‘Baisay’, derived from the Hiligaynon language, translates
to ‘debate’. The event aimed to foster the spirit of 'Balagtasan,' a
traditional Filipino art form of poetic debate, among the students
of CMDI.
The event had two categories: the Senior High School (SHS) category
with the theme, “Magkolehiyo, Magkaroon ng Eksperyensa,” (Go to
College, Gain Experience) and “Magtrabaho, Magkaroon ng Negosyo”
(Work, Start a Business) in the College category. The participants
showcased their linguistic prowess, creativity, and a deep
understanding of the theme.
The students also delivered their verses with fervor, engaging in
verbal duels that captivated the audience and brought to a
mesmerizing display of wordplay and intellectual engagement, making
Balagtasan a truly captivating experience.
In the SHS category, the CMDI Tagum representative was hailed
champion. The representatives also received additional awards,
namely, Marvin Lourence Hamoc for the Lakandiwa ng Taon; and Jhon
Aris Apostol and Febby Heart Aquino, for the Prince and Princess of
CMDI Baisay 2023.
To add, Reyna Faye Baga, John Aris Bantayan, and Meca Samaling from
CMDI-Tagum campus secured the 1st place, while John Lloyd Mendoza,
Justine Olan, and Justin Reyes, from CMDI- Bay campus, bagged the
2nd place award.
In the college category, Irene Legaspino was crowned Lakandiwa ng
Taon, Charity Calibadan earned the title of the Princess of CMDI
Baisay 2023, and Lovely Claire Montes, as addition to the team, were
declared the champion of CMDI Baisay 2023 in the College Category,
while Reany Eisle Cervantes, Hazel Burdeos, and Angel Mar Valencia
secured the 1st place award.
All the winners were recognized with certificates and cash prizes.
Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip, CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus
remarked, "The students' performances demonstrated not only their
skill in the traditional art of poetic debate but also their keen
awareness of contemporary issues."
He added, “This event served as a testament to the enduring
significance of Balagtasan in Philippine culture and the bright
future of these young poets and debaters.”
CMDI stands as a learning institute that provides quality education
to employees, students, clients of the different institutions of
CARD MRI, and other individuals through the use of training
programs, academic programs, and digital education programs/open
learning.
CARD MRI Hijos Tours is the tour curation company of CARD MRI that
aims to promote Philippine tourism and culture while empowering
women and their families.