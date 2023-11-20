1 CNT killed,
explosives seized in Northern Samar clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
November 20, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – A Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was killed in an
armed encounter with the troops of the 19th Infantry Battalion in
the hinterlands of Barangay Senonogan de Tubang, Silvino Lubos,
Northern Samar on November 19, 2023.
Initially, on November 15,
2023, the troops of 19IB engaged the remnants of the Front Committee
1, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium of the Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in Barangay Senonogan, Pambujan,
Northern Samar. On November 19, 2023, while conducting pursuit
operations the troops again engaged said CNTs in the hinterlands of
Barangay Senonogan de Tubang, Silvino Lubos, Northern Samar.
The encounter lasted for
eight minutes and resulted in the death of one CNT identified as
Alfonso Tursido and the capture of two International Humanitarian
Law-Banned Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs), two blasting caps, five
kilos of rice, and other personal belongings of the CNTs.
The Commanding Officer of
the 19th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Marvin Maraggun said
that the series of encounters was attributed to the cooperation and
timely information provided by the civilians.
“We thank the residents
for their cooperation in providing relevant information that
resulted in the success of the series of encounters. We assure the
public that we will not cease with our operations against the
Communist NPA Terrorists until we put an end to the decades-long
problem of insurgency,” Lt.Col. Maraggun emphasized.
Meanwhile, the 8th
Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo also
expressed his sympathy and condolences to the family of the killed
CNT and urged the remaining CNTs to choose a peaceful path and
rejoin society.
“We are deeply saddened by
this incident; another life is lost because of senseless ideology.
This would not have happened if they heeded the call to surrender.
To the remaining rebels, it is not too late for a peaceful life,
return to the folds of the law,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo expressed.