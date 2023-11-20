1 CNT killed, explosives seized in Northern Samar clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

November 20, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – A Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was killed in an armed encounter with the troops of the 19th Infantry Battalion in the hinterlands of Barangay Senonogan de Tubang, Silvino Lubos, Northern Samar on November 19, 2023.

Initially, on November 15, 2023, the troops of 19IB engaged the remnants of the Front Committee 1, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) in Barangay Senonogan, Pambujan, Northern Samar. On November 19, 2023, while conducting pursuit operations the troops again engaged said CNTs in the hinterlands of Barangay Senonogan de Tubang, Silvino Lubos, Northern Samar.

The encounter lasted for eight minutes and resulted in the death of one CNT identified as Alfonso Tursido and the capture of two International Humanitarian Law-Banned Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs), two blasting caps, five kilos of rice, and other personal belongings of the CNTs.

The Commanding Officer of the 19th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Marvin Maraggun said that the series of encounters was attributed to the cooperation and timely information provided by the civilians.

“We thank the residents for their cooperation in providing relevant information that resulted in the success of the series of encounters. We assure the public that we will not cease with our operations against the Communist NPA Terrorists until we put an end to the decades-long problem of insurgency,” Lt.Col. Maraggun emphasized.

Meanwhile, the 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo also expressed his sympathy and condolences to the family of the killed CNT and urged the remaining CNTs to choose a peaceful path and rejoin society.