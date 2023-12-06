AI Smart
Electromagnetic Generator (AISEG), a breakthrough innovation for
zero-fuel, zero-emission power generation, unveiled at COP28
Press Release
December 6, 2023
Dubai, UAE –
Imagine a world powered by zero fuel with the electricity source
being totally emission-free, highly efficient, and scalable.
This ambitious quest for
clean power generation to address the challenge of climate change
and accelerate the world’s journey to Net Zero is now a reality with
a breakthrough innovation of profound significance for mankind.
South Korea-based SEMP
Group and Abu Dhabi-based Global Solutions for Project Management
have launched this pathbreaking innovation that will shape the
future of clean energy – the AI Smart Electromagnetic Generator (AISEG)
at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Expo City Dubai,
UAE.
A beacon of hope, a
testament to human ingenuity, and a symbol of purpose-driven
innovation, AISEG is the result of nearly four years of research by
experts at the SEMP Research Institute, which is now entering
commercial application following its official launch at COP28.
Visitors to COP28’s Green
Zone at the Energy Transition Hub, a part of the Sustainability
District can witness first-hand live demonstrations of the
innovative technology that meets the aspirations of the world to cut
emissions and transition to Net Zero by 2050, in line with the goals
of the Paris Agreement.
Announcing the launch of
the technology for commercial application globally, Zakeya Alameri,
Founder and CEO of Global Solutions for Project Management, said:
“The world is convening in the UAE to find effective solutions for
mitigating the impact of climate change, with the COP28 Presidency
focusing on all pathways to curb the 22 Gigatons of emissions to
drive a fair, just, responsible, and well-managed energy transition.
“The AISEG technology
serves as a solution to meet the fast-growing demand for power
without fuel or emissions. It marks a milestone of profound
significance for the world and the future of clean energy – marking
a journey of innovation, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment
to a sustainable tomorrow.”
She added: “Through this
innovative technology, we are underlining our commitment to
promoting and pushing the horizons of innovation and scientific R&D
to provide the best technological solutions. This is part of our
strategic goal to supporting the aspirations and ambitions of the
UAE to being an innovation center and a leading global destination
in the development of advanced Clean Energy solutions.”
Woohee Choi, CEO of SEMP
Research Institute Co., Ltd., said: “We are honoured to showcase our
invention, the world's first non-rotation type power generation
system that will transform how power is produced and consumed, at
COP28, where the world is seeking solutions to accelerate the
journey to Net Zero emissions. AISEG demonstrates our dedication to
innovative decarbonization, delivering efficient energy while
minimizing carbon emissions. By showcasing the technology at COP28,
we are further underlining the strong bilateral and technology
partnerships between the UAE and South Korea.”
The technology
breakthrough
A revolutionary power
generation technology, AISEG is an innovation like never before, one
that has the potential to transform how electricity is consumed.
AISEG works on fundamental electromagnetic principles and the
Inverse Square Law. Leveraging the principle of circular winding to
create stable magnetic fields, the application of AI logic signals
helps generate constant output frequency.
At the heart of AISEG is
the Theory of Bandwagoning and the practical application of
Biot-Savart’s Law and Faraday’s Law. A Super Magnet serves as a
foundational component of the AISEG technology. Beyond its primary
role, this technology holds potential for diversification into
various other applications. AISEG can be deployed at scale, is
mobile and adaptable, making it eminently applicable in any
situation – using an easy plug-and-play model. It will open doors to
a realm of possibilities, forging ahead of energy generation norms
and propelling us toward a carbon-zero future.
Zero-fuel, zero-emissions,
highest efficiency
Today, AISEG is the
world’s first successful system that generates higher efficiency
output compared to input power. With over 70 patents in 60
countries, AISEG does not have any rotating parts, does not produce
carbon or heat emissions, is self-powered and delivers outstanding
efficiency. It has a compact footprint and near-permanent lifespan -
a one-stop solution for the world's energy needs.
AISEG opens a market of
infinite value with application in every field, such as automobiles
by providing clean, emission-free power without fuel. Industries can
generate electricity without need for power transmission and home
appliances can be powered with an easy plug and play model. AISEG
also replaces the immense volume of fuel needed for ships, planes,
and carriers, and replaces every other power source at customised
power plants.
Aligning with the
priorities of COP28
Aligned with COP28 UAE's
core pillars, AISEG is central to climate mitigation efforts,
offering a green energy solution that curtails GHG emissions. It
supports global adaptation by facilitating a transition to
renewables, especially in challenging regions.
While primarily focused on
mitigation and adaptation, AISEG also indirectly addresses loss and
damage by aiming to reduce environmental harm and societal impacts
from non-renewable sources.
In addition to live demos
at COP28, visitors can also take part in discussions with experts.
SEMP Group and Global Solutions for Project Management also plan to
curate sessions to liaise with potential collaborators,
decision-makers, and investors, brainstorming strategies for the
mainstream adoption and assimilation of AISEG into existing and
future energy structures.
Zakeya Alameri concluded:
“At COP28, our strategy is to share our innovations, particularly in
the realm of AISEG, while aligning with the guiding criteria
pathways – Race to Zero, SBTi, and the UAE’s “Sustainable Companies
Climate Pledge. We believe that this is only the beginning. It is a
call to action, urging governments, industries, and individuals to
unite, invest, and collaborate in our quest for a cleaner,
sustainable world. AISEG invites the world to dream boldly, innovate
fearlessly, and forge a legacy that echoes through time.”