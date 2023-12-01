ICHRP applauds joint
statement towards re-start of peace talks between Manila government
and National Democratic Front of the Philippines
Press Release
December 1, 2023
MANILA – Seemingly
against all odds, the new Marcos Jr. administration sent out feelers
for peace talks to the National Democratic Front of the Philippines
(NDFP) within a few months of inauguration, and the result is the
announcement this week that a significant four-paragraph communique
was signed at the Oslo City Hall on November 23, 2023, to re-start
the on-again, off-again talks which began over 30 years ago.
“The International
Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP) unreservedly
applauds the Oslo Communique which will enable a renewed effort to
reach a just and lasting peace by addressing the root causes of the
social conflict in the Philippines,” said Peter Murphy, the ICHRP
Chairperson.
By choosing November 23
for the signing, the Marcos Jr. administration sent a firm rebuff to
the predecessor Duterte administration which terminated the peace
talks by Proclamation 360 on November 23, 2017.
The NDFP has always
expressed willingness to proceed with peace talks to address the
roots of the armed conflict , but was extremely disappointed when
Duterte closed the door. The negotiating panels were ready to sign a
substantive portion of the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and
Economic Reforms (CASER) and even after that, in 2018, were poised
to sign a major ceasefire agreement. Duterte’s decision began the
bloody “whole-of-nation” effort to crush the armed rebellion and the
civilian national democratic movement.
The Oslo Joint Statement
is the outcome of a series of informal discussions held in the
Netherlands and Norway starting in 2022, initiated by former Armed
Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Emmanuel T.
Bautista (Ret.) and facilitated by the Royal Norwegian Government (RNG).
The initiative was personally welcomed by then NDFP Chief Political
Consultant Prof. Jose Ma. Sison.
“The joint statement is
the result of the Filipino people’s struggle for a genuine just and
lasting peace that remains strong and undeterred despite political
setbacks and ongoing counterinsurgency that cannot crush the
people’s united will to fight for change,” said Murphy.
“The Philippine security
forces captured, tortured and murdered the senior leadership team of
the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) in August 2022, and
then the CPP founding chairperson Jose Maria Sison died on December
16, 2022, but the armed struggle and the broader national democratic
movement did not collapse. Rather it appears stronger than ever,”
said Murphy.
“But for the talks to
resume in good faith, the Marcos Jr. administration needs to meet a
bare minimum of requirements, starting with honoring past agreements
from the peace negotiations such as the Comprehensive Agreement for
Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL),
Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG), and a
repeal of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of the GRP that designates
the NDFP as a terrorist organization.”
At a media conference on
November 28, the NDFP leaders said that they would propose the
release of imprisoned NDFP Peace Consultants as they are needed in
the talks, assurance of security and immunity guarantees for all
involved in the negotiations, the release of all political prisoners
– now 791, and the removal of the terrorist designation of the CPP,
NPA and NDFP by the Anti-Terrorism Council.
They explained that the
talks will start in 2024, no date has been set, and everything is on
the table. A very high priority for the NDFP is that all previous
agreements in the peace talks are reaffirmed.
Here is the full text of
the Joint Statement:
“Cognizant of the serious socioeconomic and environmental issues,
and the foreign security threats facing the country, the parties
recognize the need to unite as a nation in order to urgently address
these challenges and resolve the reasons for the armed conflict.
The
parties agree to a principled and peaceful resolution of the armed
conflict. Resolving the roots of the armed conflict and ending the
armed struggle shall pave the way for the transformation of the
CPP-NPA-NDFP.
The
parties acknowledge the deep-rooted socio-economic and political
grievances and agree to come up with a framework that sets the
priorities for the peace negotiation with the aim of achieving the
relevant socioeconomic and political reforms towards a just and
lasting peace. Such framework, that will set the parameters for the
final peace agreement, shall be agreed upon by both parties.
Consequently, we envision and look forward to a country where a
united people can live in peace and prosperity.”
It was signed by the GRP
represented by the Special Assistant to the President Secretary
Antonio Ernesto F. Lagdameo Jr.; Presidential Adviser on Peace,
Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr.; and Gen
Emmanuel T. Bautista (Ret.) and by the NDFP represented by National
Executive Council Member Luis G. Jalandoni; Negotiating Panel
Interim Chairperson Julieta de Lima; and Panel Member Coni K.
Ledesma. The signing was witnessed by the RNG Special Envoy Kristina
Lie Revheim. The RNG Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide also attended
the signing ceremony.