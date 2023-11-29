P67-million slope
protection built along Brgy. Rosalim
By
FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
November 29, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First DEO has
completed the construction of the road slope protection structure
along Daang Maharlika in Brgy. Rosalim, San Jorge, Samar with a
contract amount of P67 million funded under the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023.
The structure spans 231
linear meters and a height which varies from nine (9) to 18 meters.
The scope of work includes a Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP)
shouldering of the same length as the slope structure with a width
of 1.5 meters. Also, 13 solar LED street lights are installed and a
1.50 meter-wide paver blocks sidewalk.
Slope protection is built
to prevent soil erosion or rockfall that poses risks to
infrastructure, human life, and the environment.