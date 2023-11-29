P67-million slope protection built along Brgy. Rosalim

News article
Eastern Visayas
Brgy. Rosalim slope protection structure

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
November 29, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First DEO has completed the construction of the road slope protection structure along Daang Maharlika in Brgy. Rosalim, San Jorge, Samar with a contract amount of P67 million funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023.

The structure spans 231 linear meters and a height which varies from nine (9) to 18 meters. The scope of work includes a Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) shouldering of the same length as the slope structure with a width of 1.5 meters. Also, 13 solar LED street lights are installed and a 1.50 meter-wide paver blocks sidewalk.

Slope protection is built to prevent soil erosion or rockfall that poses risks to infrastructure, human life, and the environment.

 

 