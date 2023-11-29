Flood control structure
built to protect residents of Brgy. Basud
By
FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
November 29, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – The
flood control structure built along Jibatang River in Barangay Basud
has already been completed according to the Department of Public
Works and Highways Samar First DEO.
This additional structure
in the area has a length of 341.9 linear meters with a height of 2.7
meters. The scope of work includes Reinforced Concrete Pipe Culvert
(RCPC), 1.2 meter-wide walkway, 0.8-meter parapet, as well as the
installation of 17 solar street LED lights.
The said project was
allocated from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with a
contract amount of P51 million.
Flood control structures
are built to protect coastal and riverbank areas, residences, and
other economically valuable areas, as well as its community. This
flood control structure is helpful to the 1,614 residents (2020
census) of the barangay especially during bad weather or heavy rains
where water inundates the area.