Flood control structure built to protect residents of Brgy. Basud

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN

November 29, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – The flood control structure built along Jibatang River in Barangay Basud has already been completed according to the Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First DEO.

This additional structure in the area has a length of 341.9 linear meters with a height of 2.7 meters. The scope of work includes Reinforced Concrete Pipe Culvert (RCPC), 1.2 meter-wide walkway, 0.8-meter parapet, as well as the installation of 17 solar street LED lights.

The said project was allocated from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with a contract amount of P51 million.