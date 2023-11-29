News article
Eastern Visayas
Flood control structure built to protect residents of Brgy. Basud

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
November 29, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – The flood control structure built along Jibatang River in Barangay Basud has already been completed according to the Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First DEO.

This additional structure in the area has a length of 341.9 linear meters with a height of 2.7 meters. The scope of work includes Reinforced Concrete Pipe Culvert (RCPC), 1.2 meter-wide walkway, 0.8-meter parapet, as well as the installation of 17 solar street LED lights.

The said project was allocated from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2023 with a contract amount of P51 million.

Flood control structures are built to protect coastal and riverbank areas, residences, and other economically valuable areas, as well as its community. This flood control structure is helpful to the 1,614 residents (2020 census) of the barangay especially during bad weather or heavy rains where water inundates the area.

 

 