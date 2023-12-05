Peace Walk in Cotabato City:
Multi-Stakeholders unite
for Mindanao Week of Peace
By
HWPL Philippines
December 5, 2023
COTABATO CITY – As part of the Mindanao Week of Peace, a diverse
group of multi-stakeholders came together through a vibrant Peace
Walk held on December 2, 2023.
The event witnessed the participation of around 300 individuals from
23 organizations from different sectors including teachers,
students, community leaders, religious leaders, non-governmental
organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations (CSOs), youth,
women and the security sector.
The lively parade of colors commenced at the Cotabato State
University Campus Park, culminating at the in PC Hill, Cotabato
City. This significant gathering aimed to emphasize the collective
commitment to fostering peace and cooperation among the diverse
communities in Mindanao.
The Mindanao Week of Peace is annually celebrated from the last
Thursday in November to the first Wednesday of December through
Proclamation Order No. 127, issued by former President Gloria
Macapagal Arroyo. The event serves as a reminder of the power of
collective efforts aiming to “recognize the common aspirations of
Mindanaoans to live in peace, unity, and harmony with each other
regardless of status in life, religion or culture”.
Following the Peace Walk, a program unfolded at the 6CMO. LTC Dennis
C Almorato, Battalion Commander of 6CMO, gave welcoming remarks,
“Ang ating Peace Walk ngayon ay hindi lamang isang simpleng
paglalakad; ito'y isang malakas na pahayag na ang kapayapaan ay
hindi lamang isang pangarap kundi isang layunin na ating makakamit
nang magkakasama. Ang bawat hakbang natin ay simbolo ng ating lakas,
katatagan at pangakong magtulungan para sa isang mapayapang
kinabukasan (Our Peace Walk today is not just a simple walk; it is a
strong statement that peace is not only a dream but a goal that we
can achieve together. Every step we take is a symbol of our
strength, resilience and commitment to working together for a
peaceful future.)”
Guests of honor representing different sectors also gave solidarity
messages, including Archbishop Emeritus Antonio Ledesma from the
Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro; Sheikh Abdulrahim Sangkua of the
World Association for Alazhar Graduates; Mr. Philip Cuevas of
Cotabato State University - Indigenous Peoples Center; PLT Jay-ar
Rimorin, Assistant Company Commander of 44th Special Action Company,
4th Special Action Battalion, PNP Special Action Force; and Mr. Nash
Mantao, Youth Development Officer of US Agency for International
Development (USAID).
Students of Cotabato Rasheeda High School and Cotabato City Central
Pilot School Drum and Lyre Corps also showcased captivating
performances. The atmosphere resonated with positivity as doves were
released after the community singing, symbolizing the shared
aspiration for lasting peace. The celebration concluded with a
poignant Symbolic Gesture of Peace, as participants affix post-it
notes on the Freedom Peace Wall, echoing their commitment to
building lasting harmony.
Ms. Nicole Lopez, National Coordinator of HWPL Philippines, conveyed
the message of Chairman Lee Man-hee of Heavenly Culture, World
Peace, Restoration of Light, reminding everyone to strengthen the
call for cessation of end of wars, particularly the recent Israel-Hamas
conflict.
Hosted by the HWPL in partnership with Kutawato Greenland
Initiatives, the Mindanao Week of Peace festivities continued with a
series of impactful events, in conjunction with the observance of
the UN International Volunteer Day (December 5). On December 3, a
clean-up drive was organized in Manila Bay, underscoring the
importance of environmental responsibility and sustainability.
Additionally, from December 4-5, a Toy Donation Drive for Badjao
Community and a dedicated clean-up initiative were also held in
Cotabato City, reinforcing the spirit of giving and community
welfare.