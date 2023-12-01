News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

ICHRP applauds joint statement towards re-start of GRP-NDFP peace talks

P67-million slope protection built along Brgy. Rosalim

Flood control structure built to protect residents of Brgy. Basud

The end times

2 So. Leyte farmer groups receive farm equipment from DAR

19 AFP lawyers trained to apply the rules of war while providing legal advice

Karapatan on the Marcos Jr. admin’s amnesty program

Eastern Visayas Medical Center bags Gold Trailblazer in its Proficiency Revalida

 
 

 

 

NMP explores collaborative opportunities with LGU of Ormoc City

NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario with Ormoc City mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez

By National Maritime Polytechnic
December 1, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – In a significant development, National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) Executive Director, Victor A. Del Rosario, recently held a productive meeting with Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez. The City Mayor, who also serves as the chair of the Regional Development Council (RDC) in Eastern Visayas, expressed her commitment to support NMP's initiatives.

During the meeting, Mayor Torres-Gomez conveyed her willingness to allocate a space or lot in Ormoc to enhance the accessibility of NMP's programs and services, particularly benefiting the constituents of Ormoc City.

Furthermore, discussions revolved around potential partnerships between NMP and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Ormoc. Both parties explored the prospect of jointly conducting Basic Safety Training for Motorboat Handlers/Operators and Fisherfolks, with a specific focus on Typhoon Preparedness.

This collaborative effort reflects a shared commitment to advancing maritime safety and skills development in the region. NMP and Ormoc City look forward to fostering a mutually beneficial partnership that will contribute to the overall growth and preparedness of the local maritime community.

 

 