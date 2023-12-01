NMP explores collaborative opportunities with LGU of Ormoc City

By National Maritime Polytechnic

December 1, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – In a significant development, National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) Executive Director, Victor A. Del Rosario, recently held a productive meeting with Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez. The City Mayor, who also serves as the chair of the Regional Development Council (RDC) in Eastern Visayas, expressed her commitment to support NMP's initiatives.

During the meeting, Mayor Torres-Gomez conveyed her willingness to allocate a space or lot in Ormoc to enhance the accessibility of NMP's programs and services, particularly benefiting the constituents of Ormoc City.

Furthermore, discussions revolved around potential partnerships between NMP and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Ormoc. Both parties explored the prospect of jointly conducting Basic Safety Training for Motorboat Handlers/Operators and Fisherfolks, with a specific focus on Typhoon Preparedness.