NMP explores
collaborative opportunities with LGU of Ormoc City
By National Maritime Polytechnic
December 1, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – In a significant development, National Maritime
Polytechnic (NMP) Executive Director, Victor A. Del Rosario,
recently held a productive meeting with Ormoc City Mayor Lucy
Torres-Gomez. The City Mayor, who also serves as the chair of the
Regional Development Council (RDC) in Eastern Visayas, expressed her
commitment to support NMP's initiatives.
During the meeting, Mayor Torres-Gomez conveyed her willingness to
allocate a space or lot in Ormoc to enhance the accessibility of
NMP's programs and services, particularly benefiting the
constituents of Ormoc City.
Furthermore, discussions revolved around potential partnerships
between NMP and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Ormoc. Both
parties explored the prospect of jointly conducting Basic Safety
Training for Motorboat Handlers/Operators and Fisherfolks, with a
specific focus on Typhoon Preparedness.
This collaborative effort reflects a shared commitment to advancing
maritime safety and skills development in the region. NMP and Ormoc
City look forward to fostering a mutually beneficial partnership
that will contribute to the overall growth and preparedness of the
local maritime community.