DAR N. Samar
capacitates personnel to expedite SPLIT project
|
Provincial
Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II), Jose Balberde,
is confident the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
Northern Samar Provincial Office will hit its target in the
Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titiling
(SPLIT) project this year.
By
GRACHELLE OBONG,
DAR
N. Samar
December 8, 2023
CATARMAN, Northern
Samar – To expedite the distribution of individual titles to
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in this province, the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) conducted an orientation to
capacitate personnel working for the Support to Parcelization of
Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.
Last week, newly hired
field engineers, legal officers and legal assistants underwent a
one-day orientation on the mandates of the project to foster an open
discussion of the adopted strategies from the field validation teams
(FVTs), and to mitigate the challenges encountered during the
conduct of documentation and validation.
During the said
orientation, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO
II), Jose Balberde, urged the field engineers to collaborate closely
with the provincial engineers and the Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officers (MARPOs), particularly during field operations.
“We need to maximize our
strategies so we could accomplish our targets before the year ends,”
said Balberde.
With additional personnel
working for the World Bank-funded SPLIT project, Balberde is
confident this province will be able to meet its targets for the
current year.
On the same occasion,
geodetic engineer, Jastin Romero, who is assigned at the Land Tenure
Service Division, gave specific instructions to the newly hired
engineers regarding their functions, specifically in accomplishing
the validation documents.
As of October this year,
Jessa Mae Moscare, SPLIT project’s Management Information System
(MIS) staff, reported that Northern Samar had already accomplished
2,673.3196 hectares in the registration of electronically-generated
titles, or 93 percent of its target for this year.
SPLIT project subdivides
awarded lands under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP)
covered by collective Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs)
to protect security of tenure and strengthen property rights of the
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs).