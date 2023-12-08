DAR N. Samar capacitates personnel to expedite SPLIT project



Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II), Jose Balberde, is confident the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Northern Samar Provincial Office will hit its target in the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titiling (SPLIT) project this year.

By GRACHELLE OBONG , DAR N. Samar

December 8, 2023

CATARMAN, Northern Samar – To expedite the distribution of individual titles to agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in this province, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) conducted an orientation to capacitate personnel working for the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.

Last week, newly hired field engineers, legal officers and legal assistants underwent a one-day orientation on the mandates of the project to foster an open discussion of the adopted strategies from the field validation teams (FVTs), and to mitigate the challenges encountered during the conduct of documentation and validation.

During the said orientation, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II), Jose Balberde, urged the field engineers to collaborate closely with the provincial engineers and the Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officers (MARPOs), particularly during field operations.

“We need to maximize our strategies so we could accomplish our targets before the year ends,” said Balberde.

With additional personnel working for the World Bank-funded SPLIT project, Balberde is confident this province will be able to meet its targets for the current year.

On the same occasion, geodetic engineer, Jastin Romero, who is assigned at the Land Tenure Service Division, gave specific instructions to the newly hired engineers regarding their functions, specifically in accomplishing the validation documents.

As of October this year, Jessa Mae Moscare, SPLIT project’s Management Information System (MIS) staff, reported that Northern Samar had already accomplished 2,673.3196 hectares in the registration of electronically-generated titles, or 93 percent of its target for this year.