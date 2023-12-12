Philippine coconut
exporters secure $10.98 Million in sales at Anuga Trade Fair
By
DTI-Export Marketing Bureau
December 12, 2023
MANILA – 10
Philippine coconut exporters secured approximately US$ 10.78 Million
in potential sales and US$ 200,000 in actual sales, after their
successful participation in the Anuga Trade Fair held in Cologne,
Germany earlier in October.
The Philippine
government's Department of Trade and Industry - Export Marketing
Bureau (DTI-EMB) in collaboration with the International Trade
Center (ITC) supported the companies during the Outbound Business
Matching Mission (OBMM) and Promotion of Philippine Coconut Products
under the EU-funded ARISE Plus Philippines project.
Anuga is the world's
largest and one of the most prestigious food and beverage
exhibitions. This year, Anuga Germany attracted an astounding
140,000 trade visitors from 200 countries and featured 7,900
companies representing 118 countries.
The companies also engaged
in 417 business-to-business (B2B) meetings; 10 market scoping
activities at Anuga Trade Fair and attended four training sessions
organized by the International Trade Centre, namely, ITC Arise+
Project Sales Negotiation Training; How to maximize your virtual and
trade fair participation training; Getting prepared to exhibit at
ANUGA training; and Training on EU agro-food market requirements and
trends, key points to prepare for B2B interactions and good
practices for successfully trade fair participation. Exporters from
the Philippines also learnt about best marketing practices for
coconut products during a market-sensing visit to Edeka Mohr, one of
the largest supermarkets in Cologne.
The Philippine delegation
included AG Pacific Nutriceuticals Corporation, Ahya Coco Organic
Manufacturing Corporation, Amazing Foods Corporation, Cocoplus
Aquarian Development Corporation, Dignity Products and Services,
Inc., Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines Inc., Pasciolco Agri
Ventures, Tongsan Industrial Development Corporation, Tropicana Food
Products Inc., and Wellnesscare International Corporation.
One of the representatives
from the Dignity Products and Services, Inc commented that “This is
our first-time exhibiting products in Europe, and it has been an
enriching experience. We not only learned about the requirements of
European buyers but also got good contacts in Europe. We thank the
organizers for giving us the opportunity to showcase our business
abroad.”
The business matching
mission advanced the Coconut Philippines flagship campaign, a
strategic effort to establish the Philippines as a global leader in
the export of coconut products. This initiative is closely aligned
with the Philippine Export Development Plan 2023-2028 and the DTI's
priority Industry Clusters for 2023-2028, with a specific focus on
bolstering food security and agriculture.
The participation in Anuga
Trade Fair was organized through the ARISE Plus Philippines, a
4-year EU-funded project which aims at strengthening inclusive
economic growth in the Philippines, through improved international
trade performance and competitiveness as well as economic
integration, in partnership with the DTI and other government
agencies, as well as the private sector.