PH top exporters
recognized in the National Export Congress 2023
By
DTI-Export Marketing Bureau
December 15, 2023
PASAY CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Export Marketing
Bureau (EMB), together with the Export Development Council (EDC) and
Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT), recognized
the country’s top exporters highlighting the Philippine’s potential
to be an agile export powerhouse during the National Exporters' Week
on 07 December 2023, at the Sheraton Manila Hotel.
The highlight of the event
was the National Export Congress (NEC), which focuses on the public
and private sectors' shared vision for the Philippines' export
industry. This year's theme, "Agile Philippines: Empowering
Exporters towards Global Excellence," underscores the importance of
developing and capacitating exporters to be dynamic and resilient
exporters capable of achieving worldwide excellence and recognition.
Following the launch of
the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) 2023-2028 this year,
the NEC complements the PEDP's goals of utilizing and expanding the
country's capabilities in capturing opportunities in current and
emerging global trends. Further, the NEC is also aimed at
recognizing and addressing the obstacles that make it more expensive
and difficult for exporters to compete in international markets and
considering the various levels of development and needs of the
export industry, as well as the varying levels of exporter’s
readiness.
DTI Undersecretary
Ceferino S. Rodolfo, who delivered the message on Secretary Fred
Pascual’s behalf, highlighted this overall goal: "We recognize and
acknowledge the relentless efforts of Philippine exporters to
survive and thrive amidst an increasingly challenging business
environment. There is no scarcity of challenges that we need to
address and surmount. But I am confident that with our shared
aspirations, dedication, and a whole-of-nation approach to export
development and promotion, we will achieve the desired outcomes.”
Meanwhile, Sergio R.
Ortiz-Luis Jr., President of the Philippine Exporters Confederation,
Inc. (PHILEXPORT), shared that PHILEXPORT’s work plan includes
advocacies and programs that hope to ease the flow and cost of doing
business in the country.
“This is a big part of our
efforts aimed at opening and expanding more export markets and
contributing to sustainable exports while generating jobs to help
improve the quality of life of our people,” he said.
Exporters, members of the
diplomatic corps, business partners, and various government agencies
attended the said event. Likewise, the businesses were honored for
their contributions to Philippine export development and growth on
the night of the Export Congress event. The awardees were chosen
based on their track record, recent export performance, and
innovation in service delivery, among others. Despite continuous
global challenges, these exporters have maintained competitiveness
and boosted Philippine export revenues. The Top Exporters Award was
created to honor and appreciate exporters' exceptional contributions
to economic development and inspire the exporting community to seek
greater success.
DTI Undersecretary Ana
Carolina P. Sanchez PHILEXPORT President and CEO, Mr. Sergio R.
Ortiz-Luis, Jr., along with PHILEXPORT Chairman Mr. George T.
Barcelon conferred the awards to the 16 top-performing exporters of
the country, this year, they also awarded six (6) product
diversification and new market diversification awards. They also
recognized 55 Trade Regulatory Government Agencies (TRGAs) for their
contribution and continued commitment to address exports-related
initiatives.
Top Sectoral Awardees were
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PHILIPPINES INC for Electronics; PHILIPPINE
ASSOCIATED SMELTING AND REFINING CORPORATION for Minerals; YAZAKI-TORRES
MANUFACTURING, INC. for Transport; AMERICAN POWER CONVERSION for
Electricals; DOLE PHILIPPINES INC. for Food; PILIPINAS KAO, INC. for
Chemicals; CARGILL OIL MILLS PHILIPPINES, INC. for Oils, Fats &
Waxes; EHS LENS PHILIPPINES, INC. for Fashion Accessories; SANYO
DENKI PHILIPPINES, INC. for Machinery; and L AND T INTERNATIONAL
GROUP PHILIPPINES, INC. for Garments and Textiles.
For the Services Sector,
Awards were given to DIGITEER, INC. for Software Development;
POINTWEST TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION for Healthcare Information
Management System; THINKBIT SOLUTIONS for Game Development; WIPRO
PHILIPPINES INC. for Knowledge Process Outsourcing; TRANSCOM
WORLDWIDE (PHILIPPINES) INC. for Information Technology-Business
Process Management; TOP DRAW ANIMATION INC. for Animation.
The Product
Diversification Awards were given to PIXCEL TRANSGLOBAL FOODS INC.,
GEM FOODS INTERNATIONAL, INC., UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION, and
IBIDEN PHILIPPINES INCORPORATED while the New Market Diversification
Awardees were given to DOLE PHILIPPINES INC. and ALRIVER EXPORT
CORPORATION.
In his message, Secretary
Pascual stressed, “The DTI is steadfast to our commitment of
strengthening the country’s export sector by capacitating industries
to be globally competitive ad innovative. Through a strong public
and private partnerships, we are confident that we can make Filipino
products and services known to the world.
The Exporters' Night is
part of a week-long celebration of the 2023 National Exporters'
Week, an annual celebration of the public and private sectors'
shared commitment to continuously develop and promote the
Philippines as a dynamic force in the global export market.