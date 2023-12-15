PH top exporters recognized in the National Export Congress 2023

By DTI-Export Marketing Bureau

December 15, 2023

PASAY CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), together with the Export Development Council (EDC) and Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT), recognized the country’s top exporters highlighting the Philippine’s potential to be an agile export powerhouse during the National Exporters' Week on 07 December 2023, at the Sheraton Manila Hotel.

The highlight of the event was the National Export Congress (NEC), which focuses on the public and private sectors' shared vision for the Philippines' export industry. This year's theme, "Agile Philippines: Empowering Exporters towards Global Excellence," underscores the importance of developing and capacitating exporters to be dynamic and resilient exporters capable of achieving worldwide excellence and recognition.

Following the launch of the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) 2023-2028 this year, the NEC complements the PEDP's goals of utilizing and expanding the country's capabilities in capturing opportunities in current and emerging global trends. Further, the NEC is also aimed at recognizing and addressing the obstacles that make it more expensive and difficult for exporters to compete in international markets and considering the various levels of development and needs of the export industry, as well as the varying levels of exporter’s readiness.

DTI Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo, who delivered the message on Secretary Fred Pascual’s behalf, highlighted this overall goal: "We recognize and acknowledge the relentless efforts of Philippine exporters to survive and thrive amidst an increasingly challenging business environment. There is no scarcity of challenges that we need to address and surmount. But I am confident that with our shared aspirations, dedication, and a whole-of-nation approach to export development and promotion, we will achieve the desired outcomes.”

Meanwhile, Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr., President of the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT), shared that PHILEXPORT’s work plan includes advocacies and programs that hope to ease the flow and cost of doing business in the country.

“This is a big part of our efforts aimed at opening and expanding more export markets and contributing to sustainable exports while generating jobs to help improve the quality of life of our people,” he said.

Exporters, members of the diplomatic corps, business partners, and various government agencies attended the said event. Likewise, the businesses were honored for their contributions to Philippine export development and growth on the night of the Export Congress event. The awardees were chosen based on their track record, recent export performance, and innovation in service delivery, among others. Despite continuous global challenges, these exporters have maintained competitiveness and boosted Philippine export revenues. The Top Exporters Award was created to honor and appreciate exporters' exceptional contributions to economic development and inspire the exporting community to seek greater success.

DTI Undersecretary Ana Carolina P. Sanchez PHILEXPORT President and CEO, Mr. Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr., along with PHILEXPORT Chairman Mr. George T. Barcelon conferred the awards to the 16 top-performing exporters of the country, this year, they also awarded six (6) product diversification and new market diversification awards. They also recognized 55 Trade Regulatory Government Agencies (TRGAs) for their contribution and continued commitment to address exports-related initiatives.

Top Sectoral Awardees were TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PHILIPPINES INC for Electronics; PHILIPPINE ASSOCIATED SMELTING AND REFINING CORPORATION for Minerals; YAZAKI-TORRES MANUFACTURING, INC. for Transport; AMERICAN POWER CONVERSION for Electricals; DOLE PHILIPPINES INC. for Food; PILIPINAS KAO, INC. for Chemicals; CARGILL OIL MILLS PHILIPPINES, INC. for Oils, Fats & Waxes; EHS LENS PHILIPPINES, INC. for Fashion Accessories; SANYO DENKI PHILIPPINES, INC. for Machinery; and L AND T INTERNATIONAL GROUP PHILIPPINES, INC. for Garments and Textiles.

For the Services Sector, Awards were given to DIGITEER, INC. for Software Development; POINTWEST TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION for Healthcare Information Management System; THINKBIT SOLUTIONS for Game Development; WIPRO PHILIPPINES INC. for Knowledge Process Outsourcing; TRANSCOM WORLDWIDE (PHILIPPINES) INC. for Information Technology-Business Process Management; TOP DRAW ANIMATION INC. for Animation.

The Product Diversification Awards were given to PIXCEL TRANSGLOBAL FOODS INC., GEM FOODS INTERNATIONAL, INC., UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORPORATION, and IBIDEN PHILIPPINES INCORPORATED while the New Market Diversification Awardees were given to DOLE PHILIPPINES INC. and ALRIVER EXPORT CORPORATION.

In his message, Secretary Pascual stressed, “The DTI is steadfast to our commitment of strengthening the country’s export sector by capacitating industries to be globally competitive ad innovative. Through a strong public and private partnerships, we are confident that we can make Filipino products and services known to the world.