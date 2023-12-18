Concreting of road continues in San Jorge, Samar

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

December 18, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – A road concreting in Barangay Buenavista has been completed as part of the construction of road from Brgys. Buenavista to Bungliw through Janipon in the Municipality of San Jorge, Samar.

Samar First DEO now constructed a Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) which spans a total of 507 linear meters with a total width of 6.1 meters. This only covers part of Brgy. Buenavista with a contract amount of P9.82 million under the Basic Infrastructure Program.

It can be recalled that this area has been opened and a gravel road has been laid down from Brgy. Buenavista to Janipon in 2018.