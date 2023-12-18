Concreting of road
continues in San Jorge, Samar
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
December 18, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – A
road concreting in Barangay Buenavista has been completed as part of
the construction of road from Brgys. Buenavista to Bungliw through
Janipon in the Municipality of San Jorge, Samar.
Samar First DEO now
constructed a Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) which spans a
total of 507 linear meters with a total width of 6.1 meters. This
only covers part of Brgy. Buenavista with a contract amount of P9.82
million under the Basic Infrastructure Program.
It can be recalled that
this area has been opened and a gravel road has been laid down from
Brgy. Buenavista to Janipon in 2018.
Concrete roads will
definitely give a better travel experience and lessen time travel
thereby decreasing travel costs especially for farmers to transport
their harvested root crops, rice and vegetables.