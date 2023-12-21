News article
Catchwall and slope protection built leading to Bangon Falls

Bangon road catchwall

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
December 21, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Another construction of a component catchwall of the access road from Brgy. Tinaplacan, Calbayog City, Samar leading to Bangon Falls has been recently completed, said Samar First DEO.

The catchwall has a length of 224.8 meters with a height of 4.2 meters as well as a slope protection that spans 78.90 meters with a height of six (6) meters. Also, an open canal is incorporated in the works with a length of 162 meters and Reinforced Concrete Pipe Culvert (RCPC) as well as installed nine (9) solar LED lights along the structure.

This is drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023 with a contract amount of P48.94 million.

Bangon Falls is one of the tourist destinations of Calbayog City, Samar which is coined as the “City of Waterfalls.” This will spur tourism activities allowing tourists a safe and seamless travel experience going to the said falls and will eventually create more business and job opportunities in the city.

 

 