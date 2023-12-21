Catchwall and slope
protection built leading to Bangon Falls
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
December 21, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – Another
construction of a component catchwall of the access road from Brgy.
Tinaplacan, Calbayog City, Samar leading to Bangon Falls has been
recently completed, said Samar First DEO.
The catchwall has a length
of 224.8 meters with a height of 4.2 meters as well as a slope
protection that spans 78.90 meters with a height of six (6) meters.
Also, an open canal is incorporated in the works with a length of
162 meters and Reinforced Concrete Pipe Culvert (RCPC) as well as
installed nine (9) solar LED lights along the structure.
This is drawn from the
General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023 with a contract amount
of P48.94 million.
Bangon Falls is one of the
tourist destinations of Calbayog City, Samar which is coined as the
“City of Waterfalls.” This will spur tourism activities allowing
tourists a safe and seamless travel experience going to the said
falls and will eventually create more business and job opportunities
in the city.