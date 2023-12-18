Phase II FMR road of Brgys. San Jose to Langoyon completed

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN

December 18, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Phase II in the concreting of Barangay San Jose to Barangay Langoyon Farm-to-Market road (FMR), has already been completed according to the Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District Engineering Office.

The project has a total revised contract amount of P12.91 million funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023 in convergence with the Department of Agriculture.

The scope of work includes a 450 meter-long and 5-meter wide of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP). This structure is a continuation of its first phase that was completed in 2018.