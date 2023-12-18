News article
Phase II FMR road of Brgys. San Jose to Langoyon completed

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
December 18, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – Phase II in the concreting of Barangay San Jose to Barangay Langoyon Farm-to-Market road (FMR), has already been completed according to the Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District Engineering Office.

The project has a total revised contract amount of P12.91 million funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023 in convergence with the Department of Agriculture.

The scope of work includes a 450 meter-long and 5-meter wide of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP). This structure is a continuation of its first phase that was completed in 2018.

FMRs connect agricultural areas to marketplaces, making it easier for farmers to transport their goods to dealers and customers. These roads also help them get better price and a wider market for their products.

 

 