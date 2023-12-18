Phase II FMR road of
Brgys. San Jose to Langoyon completed
By
FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
December 18, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY –
Phase II in the concreting of Barangay San Jose to Barangay Langoyon
Farm-to-Market road (FMR), has already been completed according to
the Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District
Engineering Office.
The project has a total
revised contract amount of P12.91 million funded under the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) for FY 2023 in convergence with the
Department of Agriculture.
The scope of work includes
a 450 meter-long and 5-meter wide of Portland Cement Concrete
Pavement (PCCP). This structure is a continuation of its first phase
that was completed in 2018.
FMRs connect agricultural
areas to marketplaces, making it easier for farmers to transport
their goods to dealers and customers. These roads also help them get
better price and a wider market for their products.