The virgin birth
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
December 20, 2023
“THE Lord himself will
grant to you a sign. Behold, a virgin will conceive, and she will
give birth to a son, and his name will be called Immanuel,” which
means “God is with us.” (Is 7,14)
Thus, the prophecy about
Christ’s birth was announced and was fulfilled in Mary. When she
asked the Archangel Gabriel how she can conceive a son since,
according her, she had “no relations with a man,” the angel told her
about the Holy Spirit who will overshadow her and with that she will
conceive a son in her womb. (cfr. Lk 1,26-38) And with her
faith-filled “Be it done,” the virginal conception took place.
That a virgin can give
birth without human intervention clearly tells us that the birth
involves a divine intervention that shows that the one to be born is
not only man but is also, first of all, God. He is both God and man,
perfect God and perfect man!
What can we derive from
this truth of our faith? What we can only conclude is that, indeed,
God and man share the same life and nature, without of course
blurring the distinction between God who is the Creator, and man as
a creature made in God’s image and likeness.
This is, of course, a
truth of faith that is really incredible! Given the way we are, we
can only say, “No way.” But again, whether we believe it or not, the
truth still remains that we share the same life and nature of God.
It’s just really up to us, if we rev up our faith, to accept the
truth about ourselves.
In this regard, the way to
go is to follow the example of Mary whose faith in God is so
complete and perfect that she, being a creature, could become the
daughter of God the Father, mother of God the Son, and spouse of God
the Holy Spirit.
All these came to be
because of her response, “Fiat” (Be it done) to God’s messenger. Her
openness to God’s will, her obedience to the divine designs for man
somehow started the healing of the disobedience of our first parents
that plunged all of us into a life and a world of sin.
That “Fiat” is the best
example of obedience that man as a creature can have in relation to
the will of God, our Creator and Father. It perfectly echoes in a
mysteriously anticipative way also Christ’s obedience to the will of
his Father – “If it is your will, let this cup pass by me, but not
my will but yours be done.”
Mary’s “Fiat” is the
perfect model of how our will ought to be conformed to God’s will.
We have to be reminded that by the very nature of our will, the very
seat of our freedom, our will is supposed to be in synch with the
will of its Creator. It just cannot be by itself, turning and moving
purely on its own.
It is meant to be engaged
with the will of God, its creator and lawgiver. It is the very power
we have been given by God that enables us to unite ourselves with
God in the most intimate way. All the other aspects of our
life—physical, biological, chemical, etc. – are also governed by
God-given laws but, by themselves, they cannot bring us into
intimate union with God.
It is with this faith that
the impossible to us becomes not only possible but would be
actualized. The virgin birth is proof to this truth of faith!