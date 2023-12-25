“A holy day has dawned
upon us”
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
December 25, 2023
FINALLY, it’s Christmas! A
child is born for us! Thus, in the Alleluia verse of the day’s Mass,
we are made to say: “A holy day has dawned upon us. Come, you
nations and adore the Lord. For today a great light has come upon
the earth.”
It’s indeed a day of
great, undescribable joy! In the Opening Prayer of the Mass for the
day, a beautiful sentiment is expressed: “Lord God, we praise you
for creating man, and still more, restoring him in Christ. Your Son
shared our weakness: may we share his glory…”
Once again, our Christian
faith tells us who we really are. Despite our natural awkwardness in
believing this truth of our faith, the truth is that we have been
created to be like God, to share in his very life and nature. And no
amount of our sins and foolishness can detract from that truth. God
will do everything to recover us. All we have to do is to go along
with God’s will and ways as far as we can.
We need to process this
truth of our faith about ourselves very slowly, because it will
obviously astound us to think that we are supposed to be one with
Christ. Who, me, one with Christ? We most likely would be tempted to
say, tell it to the Marines!
But that’s just the naked
truth about us, whether we like it or not. We cannot be any other if
we just bother also to know why it is so. An expression that is
relevant to this matter is ‘alter Christus,’ another Christ. And
it’s worthwhile to know what it is all about.
We are supposed to be
‘alter Christus,’ the goal and ideal that is meant for us, though we
need also to do our part, free beings as are, to achieve that
status. God, our Creator and Father, wants us to be that way, though
he does not impose it on us without our consent that should also be
shown with deeds and not just with intentions and words.
We are supposed to be
‘alter Christus’ simply because, if we have been created in the
image and likeness of God, and Christ is the Son of God who is the
perfect image and likeness that God has of himself, then we can only
conclude that we have to be like Christ.
In other words, Christ as
the Son of God is the pattern of our humanity. If we want to know
who we really are, how we ought to be, all we have to do is to look
at Christ and try our best, with God’s grace, to identify ourselves
with him.
More than that, because of
our sin that defaced the original state in which we, in Adam and
Eve, were created, Christ is the Son of God who became man to save
us. The immediate conclusion we can derive from this truth of our
faith is that for us to know how to handle our sinfulness, again all
we have to do is to look at Christ and try our best, with God’s
grace, to identify ourselves with him.
So, let’s welcome Christ
to our life. At his birth on Christmas Day, we should also remind
ourselves that Christ actually wants to be born in each of us, so we
can truly be “alter Christus” (another Christ), if not, “ipse
Christus” (Christ himself).
Have a Merry and Blessed
Christmas, everyone!