High-ranking communist
terrorist killed in Borongan clash
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 11, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A high-ranking Communist Terrorist of the Sub-Regional
Committee (SRC) Sesame, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC)
was killed during an encounter with the troops of the 78th Infantry
“Warrior” Battalion, 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division,
Philippine Army at the hinterlands of Brgy. San Gabriel, Borongan
City, Eastern Samar, January 6, 2024.
Troops while conducting
combat operations encountered an undetermined number of CTGs
belonging to Apoy Platoon, SRC Sesame which resulted in the death of
its leader, Martin Colima Alias Moki.
The NPA rebels retreated leaving behind their slain leader. On the
other hand, the government troops seized one caliber 45 pistol,
seven backpacks and subversive documents.
The 78IB Commanding
Officer, Lt. Col. Allan Tria said that alias Moki and his group
perpetrated numerous terroristic activities in Eastern Visayas. His
group is responsible for the death of six soldiers and wounding of
20 others from the 14th Infantry Battalion in an armed encounter in
Brgy. Pinanag-an, Borongan City last November 11, 2019. Alias Moki
has multiple existing cases such as murder, attempted murder,
frustrated murder, and robbery.
Alias
Moki also is the mastermind of an ambush along the National Highway
at Barangay Libuton, Borongan City, Eastern Samar last December 13,
2019 that killed a policeman and three civilians, and wounding at
least 12 un armed civilian including a minor and one-year-old baby.
"We will relentlessly
pursue them, for we are determined to put an end to their atrocities
in the region. Despite this, we are still offering you peace to
start a new life with your loved ones," Lt.Col. Tria said.
The 8ID Commander, Maj.
Gen. Camilo Ligayo extends his deepest sympathies to the families
and friends of the slain NPA leader.
"It is tragic that they
have taken arms against the Filipinos, it is sad that another
Filipino who was deceived by the misleading ideology of the
communist terrorist died. on the other hand, I encouraged the
remaining members of the rebel group to surrender and be with their
families while you still have a chance," Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.
Meanwhile, a soldier was
wounded during the encounter and was brought to the hospital for
proper medical care.