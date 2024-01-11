High-ranking communist terrorist killed in Borongan clash

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 11, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A high-ranking Communist Terrorist of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) was killed during an encounter with the troops of the 78th Infantry “Warrior” Battalion, 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army at the hinterlands of Brgy. San Gabriel, Borongan City, Eastern Samar, January 6, 2024.

Troops while conducting combat operations encountered an undetermined number of CTGs belonging to Apoy Platoon, SRC Sesame which resulted in the death of its leader, Martin Colima Alias Moki.

The NPA rebels retreated leaving behind their slain leader. On the other hand, the government troops seized one caliber 45 pistol, seven backpacks and subversive documents.

The 78IB Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. Allan Tria said that alias Moki and his group perpetrated numerous terroristic activities in Eastern Visayas. His group is responsible for the death of six soldiers and wounding of 20 others from the 14th Infantry Battalion in an armed encounter in Brgy. Pinanag-an, Borongan City last November 11, 2019. Alias Moki has multiple existing cases such as murder, attempted murder, frustrated murder, and robbery.

Alias Moki also is the mastermind of an ambush along the National Highway at Barangay Libuton, Borongan City, Eastern Samar last December 13, 2019 that killed a policeman and three civilians, and wounding at least 12 un armed civilian including a minor and one-year-old baby.

"We will relentlessly pursue them, for we are determined to put an end to their atrocities in the region. Despite this, we are still offering you peace to start a new life with your loved ones," Lt.Col. Tria said.

The 8ID Commander, Maj. Gen. Camilo Ligayo extends his deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the slain NPA leader.

"It is tragic that they have taken arms against the Filipinos, it is sad that another Filipino who was deceived by the misleading ideology of the communist terrorist died. on the other hand, I encouraged the remaining members of the rebel group to surrender and be with their families while you still have a chance," Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.