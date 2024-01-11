CARD MRI celebrates
entrepreneurs in the PsMLNI 2023
|
The
Executive and Management Committee of CARD MRI, along with the
Pagkilala Sa Mga Likha Ni Inay 2023 awardees: Lailane Gomintong,
Mary Celine Gordon, Rosario Agarin, Rowena Baya, and Rizalina
Tolentino.
By
MARY ROSE JAVIER
January 11, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institution (CARD MRI) recognized the
outstanding microentrepreneurs at the "Pagkilala sa Mga Likha ni
Inay Awards 2023" held in San Pablo City, Laguna on December 6,
2023.
The annual PsMLNI awards celebrate the impactful businesses of CARD
MRI clients, underscoring their contributions to the well-being of
their families and communities. The award also reflects the
organization's commitment to empowering members of the communities,
especially the MSMEs and acknowledging their remarkable
self-sufficiency.
The Executive and Management Committee of CARD MRI attended and
witnessed the event, which took place at Maharlika Square.
CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo A. Dequito commended the awardees
in a speech during the event for embodying the strength and
resilience of Filipino entrepreneurs and providing the institution
with the motivation to remain steadfast in its goal of poverty
eradication. He also emphasized the transformative impact of the
awardees as they generate employment opportunities in their own
communities, ultimately contributing to the social and economic
growth of the country.
The selection process involved judging based on predefined criteria.
After careful deliberation, Juvy Fabro of CARD Bank, Inc. San
Fernando Branch secured the institutional winner and the "Gawad
Maunlad Micro," while Rosario Agarin of CARD SME Bank Naga Branch
earned the "Gawad Maunlad SME."
Three clients from CARD SME Bank won the special awards: Mary Celine
Gordon from Manaoag Branch was awarded the "Gawad Malikhain"; Romeo
Bustamante from Lipa Branch won the "Community Service Award"; and
the "Innovative Family Enterprise Award" for Rizalina Tolentino of
San Pablo Branch.
Other institutional winners for this year include Lailane Gomintong
of CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) Sta. Lucia Branch and Rowena Baya
of CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. Carcar Branch.
CARD MRI, a group of 25 mutually reinforcing institutions, has been
dedicated to poverty eradication through financial, non-financial,
and social development initiatives since 1986. The organization is
serving more than 9.1 million clients nationwide as of October 2023.