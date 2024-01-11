CARD MRI celebrates entrepreneurs in the PsMLNI 2023



The Executive and Management Committee of CARD MRI, along with the Pagkilala Sa Mga Likha Ni Inay 2023 awardees: Lailane Gomintong, Mary Celine Gordon, Rosario Agarin, Rowena Baya, and Rizalina Tolentino.

By MARY ROSE JAVIER

January 11, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institution (CARD MRI) recognized the outstanding microentrepreneurs at the "Pagkilala sa Mga Likha ni Inay Awards 2023" held in San Pablo City, Laguna on December 6, 2023.

The annual PsMLNI awards celebrate the impactful businesses of CARD MRI clients, underscoring their contributions to the well-being of their families and communities. The award also reflects the organization's commitment to empowering members of the communities, especially the MSMEs and acknowledging their remarkable self-sufficiency.

The Executive and Management Committee of CARD MRI attended and witnessed the event, which took place at Maharlika Square.

CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo A. Dequito commended the awardees in a speech during the event for embodying the strength and resilience of Filipino entrepreneurs and providing the institution with the motivation to remain steadfast in its goal of poverty eradication. He also emphasized the transformative impact of the awardees as they generate employment opportunities in their own communities, ultimately contributing to the social and economic growth of the country.

The selection process involved judging based on predefined criteria. After careful deliberation, Juvy Fabro of CARD Bank, Inc. San Fernando Branch secured the institutional winner and the "Gawad Maunlad Micro," while Rosario Agarin of CARD SME Bank Naga Branch earned the "Gawad Maunlad SME."

Three clients from CARD SME Bank won the special awards: Mary Celine Gordon from Manaoag Branch was awarded the "Gawad Malikhain"; Romeo Bustamante from Lipa Branch won the "Community Service Award"; and the "Innovative Family Enterprise Award" for Rizalina Tolentino of San Pablo Branch.

Other institutional winners for this year include Lailane Gomintong of CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) Sta. Lucia Branch and Rowena Baya of CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. Carcar Branch.