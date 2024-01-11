UN Special Rapporteurs
raise concerns on rights violations committed in PH using terror
laws, counterinsurgency measures
Press Release
January 11, 2024
QUEZON CITY – Human
rights alliance KARAPATAN welcomes the public issuance by six United
Nations special rapporteurs led by UN Special Rapporteur on Human
Rights while Countering Terrorism Fionnuala Ni Aoilain of their
communications sent on October 23, 2023 to the Marcos Jr. government
calling attention to human rights violations committed in the course
of implementing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, the Terrorism
Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 and Executive Order
68 of 2018 (or the adoption of the National Money Laundering and
Countering the Financing of Terrorism Strategy and Creation of the
National AML/CFT Coordinating Committee).
The UN special rapporteurs
had previously requested the Marcos Jr. regime to respond to their
concerns within 60 days. Failing this, the rapporteurs said that
they would publish their letter through their communications
reporting website.
The letter, which was made
public this January 2024, points to the Marcos Jr. regime's utter
lack of interest in addressing the grave human rights issues cited
by the rapporteurs. The letter was also signed by the UN special
rapporteurs on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom
of opinion and expression; the rights to freedom of peaceful
assembly and of association; the situation of human rights
defenders; the rights of indigenous peoples; and on freedom of
religion or belief.
The rapporteurs raised
serious concern over reports that up to 24 individuals have been
victimized and "multiple religious organisations and their members,
as well as other direct service non-profit organisations have been
affected by the alleged measures, in turn hindering access to
Indigenous Peoples, internally displaced persons, human rights
defenders, and women and children, to critical human rights and
humanitarian services."
They pointed out concerns
on the designation of certain non-State armed groups in
non-international armed conflicts (such as the Communist Party of
the Philippines and the New People's Army) as terrorists and linking
the provision of humanitarian activities -- protection and
assistance -- as a form of support for terrorism or to persons or
entities designated as terrorists, saying this "result[s] in the
lowering of fundamental human rights and humanitarian protections
for the weakest and most vulnerable.”
The letter cited that on
at least four occasions, the UN special rapporteurs had already
communicated their concern to the Philippine government over several
human rights violations committed in the context of
counter-terrorism such as arbitrary arrests, enforced
disappearances, killings, fabricated charges and judicial
harassment. They further cited that in April 2020, they voiced their
concern over the designation of individuals and civil society and
humanitarian organizations as “terrorists” pursuant to the
Anti-Terrorism Act, stating that this comprised discrimination
directed at religious and other minorities. Moreover, concerns over
allegations of judicial harassment and red-tagging of seven human
rights defenders and Indigenous leaders of the Cordillera Peoples
Alliance (CPA) were similarly directed to the Marcos Jr. government
in a letter in January 2023.
The escalating human
rights violations documented by Karapatan, including the filing of
terrorism financing charges against yet another development NGO, the
Cebu-based CERNET, is a clear indicator that the Marcos Jr. regime
is all talk and bluster in its claims of adhering to international
human rights norms and covenants to which the Philippine government
is a signatory.
Download:
UN Special Rapporteurs
letter to PBBM