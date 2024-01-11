Empowering stories:
Highlights from the 2023 SineMaya Community Film Festival in
Philippine Microfinance
|
Mie
Baring (5th from L), Leodeliza Noynay (4th from L) and their
Unit Manager, Bernadeth Nonol (3rd from L) from CARD SME Bank
Salvacion 3P center in Davo del Norte, bagged the Best Film
Award for their film “Pangandoy” during the Sinemaya Film Fest
Araw ng Parangal. The award was presented by CARD MRI Founder
and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip (middlemost),
together with CARD SME Bank President Cynthia Baldeo (2nd from
L), CARD MRI Managing Director Aristeo Dequito (2nd from R)
alongside other MFI’s Heads and representatives.
By
EDRIAN B. BANANIA
January 11, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY – The Sinemaya 2023: Community Film Festival recently concluded its
second edition at SM City San Pablo in Laguna on December 10, 2023,
marking a significant milestone in the Philippine microfinance
industry.
In this edition, the festival showcased eight inspiring documentary
films created by communities of various microfinance institutions in
the Philippines. The films were screened in various SM Cinemas,
including SM City Manila, SM City Iloilo, and SM City Cagayan de Oro
on November 26, 2023.
The competing entrieswere: Letra by CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO)
MSU 2 Center from Marawi City, Lanao del Sur; Isang libong hakbang
para sa pangarap by CARD Bank Arawan 16 Center from Tiaong, Quezon;
Dahon ng Pag-asa by CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. Poblacion 13 Center
from Cavinti, Laguna; Pangandoy by CARD SME Bank Salvacion 3P Center
from Panabo City, Davao del Norte; Balo by ASA Philippines Purple
Center from Alaminos, Laguna; Pagbangon ng Api by SEDP- Simbag sa
Pag-asenso K25BG Center from Sorsogon; Bunga ng Pag-sisikap by
People’s Alternative Livelihood Microfinance Foundation of Sorsogon,
Inc. Padac Center from Sorsogon; and Kami ay babae, hindi babae lang
by Negros Women For Tomorrow Foundation, Inc. Center 117 from
Guimaras.
About SineMaya
SineMaya, organized by CARD MRI Publishing House, aims to share not
only the stories of CARD MRI communities but also the broader impact
of the microfinance industry on Filipino families and
nation-building. Established in 2017, CARD Publishing aligns with
the goal of creating inspiring narratives to support microfinance
institutions’ mission of poverty eradication. The festival aims to
tap into the creativity and artistry of microfinance clients and
their families in filmmaking, providing training in scriptwriting
and video editing to enhance production quality.
The theme for this year's film fest, "Pagbangon at Pag-asa: Kasangga
ang MFI sa pagharap sa bagong simula", inspired participants to
produce documentaries based on their real-life experiences.
In selecting the winners, the eight documentary films were
deliberated by five judges composed of MiMAP Executive Director Mr.
Jun Jay Perez, APPEND President and CEO Dr. Virginia ‘Jeng’ Juan,
Light Tv Radio Executive Director Ms. Annie Bico Cristobal,Film
Director and Storyteller Mr. Martin Cabrera, and CDC- UPLB Asst.
Professor Mr. John Marvin Embate.
The winners
Pangandoy emerged as the Best Film and bagged the Best Director
award. Expressing gratitude, the documentary film’s director Mie
Baring highlighted the festival's role in showcasing the talents and
skills of microfinance clients beyond their entrepreneurial
endeavors. “We are grateful that clients like us were given the
chance to showcase our talents and skills aside from being
microentrepreneurs,” said Baring.
The documentary film Balo secured the 2nd Best Film and earned
awards for Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography and
the Founder’s Excellence Award.
Meanwhile, Dahon ng Pag Asa bagged the 3rd Best Film.
Recognizing the holistic approach of microfinance institutions in
community development, several films received Community Development
Awards in categories such as Resiliency, Education, Women
Empowerment, and Financial Inclusion. Below is the full list of
winners:
- Community Development Award for Resiliency: Ang Pagbangon ng Api
- Community Development Award for Education: Isang libong hakbang
para sa pangarap
- Community Development Award for Women Empowerment: Bunga ng
Pag-sisikap
- Community Development Award for Financial Inclusion: Letra
The People's Choice Award, determined by votes from the viewers on
November 26, 2023, was awarded to "Letra”. The film also bagged the
Founder's Excellence Award.
Moreover, Rynzel Joy Gamarcha of Kami ay Babae, Hindi Babae Lang won
the Young Creator Award and the Managing Director’s Choice Award.
The winners received trophies and certificates, products from Mga
Likha ni Inay and CARD Astro Laboratories, international trips, and
cash prizes.
The 2024 edition of the SineMaya Community Film Fest has been
broadened, announced Ms. Marilyn M. Manila, President of CARD MRI
Publishing House. This year, not only Philippine microfinance
institutions but also those in the Southeast Asian Region can
partake in the festival.
The SineMaya organizing team aims to spotlight the global impact of
microfinance in combating poverty in the country through the
production of drama films in 2024.