Manila FAME brings in
6.6M USD of export sales in comeback show
By
CITEM
January 15, 2024
PASAY CITY – The
40th edition of Manila FAME, a flagship sourcing event of the
Department of Trade and Industry’s export promotion arm Center for
International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), generated $6.6
million export sales, which is a 51% increase from its last
face-to-face edition in 2019.
Manila FAME was
participated by over 200 local exhibitors of home, fashion, and
lifestyle products and attracted more than 4,000 local and
international visitors. The show also generated P44.7 million in
domestic sales.
Coconut slippers from
exhibitor Everything Green emerged as the top-selling export product
with more than $3.3 million in negotiated sales. The coconut
slippers were featured under the Coconut Pavilion, a collaboration
of CITEM with the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB) and the Design
Center of the Philippines (DCP) in an effort to make use of the
rather discarded husk of the abundant natural material.
Design Commune, a curated
showcase in Manila FAME of home and fashion pieces from CITEM’s
product development program, featured 425 new designs produced by 40
local companies. This year’s edition of Design Commune was led by
renowned product specialists Tony Gonzales, and the tandem of Rita
Nazareno and Gabriel Lichauco.
“Through time, the
Philippines became famous because our craftsmen and designers were
able to come up every year with new designs, new ideas, and new ways
of using the materials,” Gonzales shared. He curated home decor,
lighting, and furniture pieces in collaboration with local brands.
Meanwhile, Nazareno and
Lichauco came up with a concept they thought would resonate with
many. “We incorporated a blend of utilitarian and anthropology, but
in a quintessential, Filipino spin to everyday fashion items such as
bags, wearables, and shoes among others.”
“In the special setting
for Design Commune, we wanted the audience to feel like they’re at
an anthropology exhibit,” Nazareno added.
A
celebration of Philippine design excellence
Manila FAME honored
outstanding and innovative product designs in this year’s edition
during the KATHA Awards ceremony titled “Pagsibol: A Gala Night
Celebrating Filipino Design Excellence” held at the National Museum
of Natural History.
The ceremony recognized
the best product designs in the following categories: furniture,
home décor and houseware, lamps and lighting, holiday and gifts, and
fashion.
The gala also had a
fashion show segment that presented reimagined pieces from different
time periods using indigenous fabrics and crafts; and a sartorial
play on the Manila Carnival Queens. Jewelmer, a local fine jewelry
manufacturer, also presented a collection of exquisite jewelry that
pays homage to Philippine heritage and culture featuring the Golden
South Sea Pearl. Pagsibol featured premier brands with curated
fashion pieces that highlight and redefine modern Filipino artistry
and craftsmanship.
Manila FAME
exhibitors to showcase in international trade shows in early 2024
As the launching pad of
Filipino manufacturers and artisans, Manila FAME traditionally
starts the global promotion of locally made export-quality products.
With the conclusion of the country’s premier trade show for quality
home, fashion, and lifestyle products last October, international
buyers and patrons can now look forward to seeing selected local
exhibitors joining overseas trade fairs starting early next year
under the banner DESIGNPhilippines.
Various Philippine
furniture and lighting brands and visual artists are set to join the
upcoming Paris-based trade show Maison et Objet on January 18-22,
2024.
Meanwhile, the successful
debut of Antique and Quirino provinces in Manila FAME 2023 has
prepared them for international participation, along with other
seasoned manufacturers, in the upcoming trade fair Ambiente in
Frankfurt, Germany on January 26-30, 2024.
Seeking the support of
local and international buyers for Philippine exhibitors within and
beyond Manila FAME, CITEM Executive Director Dr. Edward L. Fereira
encourages people in the industry to “keep the momentum and continue
elevating Philippine enterprises as they try reaching various
markets around the world.”
Manila FAME 2023 is
organized in partnership with The Philippine Exporters
Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT), Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC),
Philippine Airlines, Jewelmer, Government Service Insurance System (GSIS),
The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) , DTI-EMB, The DTI Regional
Operations Group (ROG), DCP, Foreign Trade Service Corps (FTSC), The
National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), The Province of
La Union, and the Office of Sen. Loren Legarda.