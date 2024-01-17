The story of David and
Goliath
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
January 17, 2024
THIS story (cfr. 1 Samuel 17,32-33.37.40-51) simply tells us one
important lesson: that as long as we carry out our struggles with
God, no earthly obstacle, challenge or trial can really put us down,
no matter how formidable they are and how weak we may appear before
them.
The youthful David with a sling only as his weapon managed to defeat
the vaunted warrior Goliath because God was with him. May this story
reassure us that as long as we are doing God’s will and ways, our
victory is guaranteed, even if that victory may be in a form that is
not in accord with our desires.
We have to learn how to deal with the difficult and the impossible
things in our life. Let’s remember that as long as we are here on
earth, we have to contend with all sorts of difficulties, trials and
temptations.
And as if these are not enough, we also have to contend with the
truth of our faith that tells us that we are meant to pursue a
supernatural goal that definitely cannot be achieved simply with our
own human powers, no matter how excellent they are.
The secret is always to go and to be with God who can make the
impossible possible. In all our affairs and situations in life, we
should always go to God to ask for his help and guidance, and to
trust his ways and his providence, even if the outcome of our
prayers and petitions appears unanswered, if not, contradicted.
This should be the attitude to have. It’s an attitude that can only
indicate our unconditional faith, trust and love for God who is
always in control of things, and at the same time can also leave us
in peace and joy even at the worst of the possibilities.
Remember the Book of Ecclesiastes where it says that for everything
there is a season, “a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to
plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted; a time to kill, and a
time to heal…” But everything is under God’s control, and even if we
are capable of eternity, we just the same “cannot find out what God
has done from the beginning to the end.” (3,1ff) We just have to
trust him.
We have to follow the example of the many characters in the gospel
who, feeling helpless in the many predicaments they were in,
earnestly rushed to Christ for some succor. They went to him
unafraid and unashamed and they got what they wanted.
There is no denying that life always has more to offer to us than
what we can understand, let alone, cope. And they can come in all
shapes and sizes, good and bad, pleasant and unpleasant, likeable
and hateful. There are surprises and moments when we seem to rot in
expectation and still things we long for don’t come.
In the face of all this, I believe the attitude to have and the
reaction to make is to be calm, pray hard, and while we do all we
can, we have to learn to live a certain sense of abandonment in the
hands of God.
We just have to remember that Christ never abandons us and is, in
fact, all ready and prompt to come to our aid, albeit in ways that
we may not realize, at first.