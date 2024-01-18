About 1 in every 4
families in Eastern Visayas is poor
By
PSA-8
January 18, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY –
Poverty incidence among families in Eastern Visayas in the first
semester of 2023 was estimated at 26.1 percent. This implies that in
the first semester of 2023, about 1 in every 4 families in the
region was poor or have income that were below the poverty
threshold, or the amount needed to buy their basic food and non-food
needs.
In the first semester of
2023, poverty incidence among families in Samar was estimated at
35.8 percent; Eastern Samar at 35.6 percent; Northern Samar at 27.5
percent; Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) at 23.8 percent; Southern
Leyte at 16.6 percent; and Biliran at 13.2 percent.
Significant improvements
in poverty situation among families between the first semester of
2021 and first semester of 2023 were noted in Biliran, Leyte
(excluding Tacloban City), and Southern Leyte. Poverty incidence
among families in Biliran dropped to 13.2 percent in the first
semester of 2023 from 22.4 percent in the first semester of 2021.
The province of Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) registered 23.8
percent poverty incidence among families in the first semester of
2023, lower than the 31.3 percent in the first semester of 2021.
Poverty incidence among families in Southern Leyte decreased to 16.6
percent in the first semester of 2023 from 25.5 percent in the same
semester of 2021.
Given the new master
sample, PSA was able to generate reliable statistics down to the
provincial level as well as for highly urbanized cities (HUCs).
Poverty incidence among families for Tacloban City, the lone HUC in
the region, was recorded at 13.2 percent in the first semester of
2023.
Around 34 out of 100
individuals in Eastern Visayas are poor
Poverty incidence among
population in Eastern Visayas in the first semester of 2023 was
estimated at 33.7 percent. This implies that in the first semester
of 2023, around 34 in every 100 individuals in the region belong to
the poor population whose per capita income was not sufficient to
buy their minimum basic food and non-food needs.
In the first semester of
2023, poverty incidence among population in Eastern Samar was
estimated at 44.9 percent; Samar at 43.5 percent; Northern Samar at
36.2 percent; Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) at 31.3 percent;
Southern Leyte at 23.8 percent; and Biliran at 19.7 percent.
Significant improvements
in poverty situation among population between the first semester of
2021 and first semester of 2023 were noted in Biliran, Leyte
(excluding Tacloban City), and Southern Leyte. Poverty incidence
among population in Biliran dropped to 19.7 percent in the first
semester of 2023 from 30.7 percent in the first semester of 2021.
The province of Leyte (excluding Tacloban City), registered 31.3
percent poverty incidence among population in the first semester of
2023, lower than the 39.1 percent in the first semester of 2021.
Poverty incidence among population in Southern Leyte decreased to
23.8 percent in the first semester of 2023 from 31.7 percent in the
same semester of 2021.
Poverty incidence among
population in Tacloban City in the first semester of 2023 was
recorded at 19.2 percent.
Subsistence Incidence
among Families
The subsistence incidence
among families in Eastern Visayas in the first semester of 2023
significantly decreased to 10.9 percent from the 13.2 percent
subsistence incidence among families in the first semester of 2021.
This figure means that in the first semester of 2023, approximately
1 in every 10 families in the region have income below the food
threshold or the amount needed to buy their basic food needs and
satisfy the nutritional requirements set by the Food and Nutrition
Research Institute (FNRI) to ensure that one remains economically
and socially productive.
In the first semester of
2023, subsistence incidence among families in Eastern Samar was
estimated at 19.2 percent; Samar at 17.7 percent; Northern Samar at
11.9 percent; Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) at 8.3 percent;
Southern Leyte at 4.9 percent and Biliran at 3.5 percent.
Significant decreases in
subsistence incidence among families between the first semester of
2021 and first semester of 2023 were noted in Biliran, Leyte
(excluding Tacloban City), and Southern Leyte. Subsistence incidence
among families in Biliran declined to 3.5 percent in the first
semester of 2023 from 8.7 percent in the first semester of 2021. The
province of Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) registered 8.3 percent
subsistence incidence among families in the first semester of 2023,
lower than the 16.0 percent in the first semester of 2021.
Subsistence incidence among families in Southern Leyte went down to
4.9 percent in the first semester of 2023 from 10.4 percent in the
first semester of 2021. On the other hand, subsistence incidence
among families in Northern Samar significantly increased to 11.9
percent in the first semester of 2023 from 7.1 percent in the first
semester of 2021. Samar registered 17.7 percent subsistence
incidence among families in the first semester of 2023, higher than
the 11.7 percent in the first semester of 2021.
Subsistence incidence
among families in Tacloban City in the first semester of 2023 was
recorded at 3.5 percent.
Subsistence Incidence
among Population
Subsistence incidence
among population in Eastern Visayas in the first semester of 2023
was estimated at 14.9 percent. This translates that in the first
semester of 2023, about 3 in every 20 individuals in the region have
per capita income below the food threshold or the minimum amount
needed to buy their basic food needs.
In the first semester of
2023, subsistence incidence among population in Eastern Samar was
estimated at 25.0 percent; Samar at 23.1 percent; Northern Samar at
17.1 percent; Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) at 11.7 percent;
Southern Leyte at 7.6 percent; and Biliran at 5.8 percent.
Significant decreases in
subsistence incidence among population between the first semester of
2021 and first semester of 2023 were noted in Biliran, Leyte
(excluding Tacloban City), and Southern Leyte. Subsistence incidence
among population in Biliran dropped to 5.8 percent in the first
semester of 2023 from 13.1 percent in the first semester of 2021.
The province of Leyte (excluding Tacloban City), registered 11.7
percent subsistence incidence among population in the first semester
of 2023, lower than the 21.1 percent in the first semester of 2021.
Subsistence incidence among population in Southern Leyte decreased
to 7.6 percent in the first quarter of 2023 from 13.9 percent in the
first semester of 2021. On the other hand, subsistence incidence
among population in Northern Samar significantly increased to 17.1
percent in the first semester of 2023 from 10.6 percent in the first
semester of 2021. The province of Samar registered 23.1 percent
subsistence incidence among population in the first semester of
2023, significantly higher than the 15.4 percent in the first
semester of 2021.
Subsistence incidence
among population in Tacloban City in the first semester of 2023 was
recorded at 5.8 percent.
Food Threshold
In the first semester of
2023, a family of five in Eastern Visayas needed at least P8,955 per
month, to meet the family’s basic food needs. This amount represents
the average monthly food threshold for a family of five. This figure
is 13.3 percent higher compared with the first semester 2021 level
of P7,904.
In the first semester of
2023, the average monthly food threshold for a family of five in
Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) was recorded at PhP 9,389; Southern
Leyte and Eastern Samar both at P9,249; Northern Samar at P8,730;
Biliran at P8,378; and Samar at P8,320.
Increases in food
threshold between the first semester 2021 and first semester 2023
were observed in all provinces. Leyte (excluding Tacloban City)
posted the biggest increase in food threshold at 19.8 percent.
Meanwhile, average monthly
food threshold for a family of five in Tacloban City was estimated
at P9,524 in the first semester of 2023. This registered an increase
of 15.8 percent compared with its level in the same semester in
2021.
Poverty Threshold
The average monthly
poverty threshold for a family of five in Eastern Visayas in the
first semester of 2023 was estimated at P12,897, an increase of 14.2
percent from the first semester 2021 level of P11,292. This
represents the amount needed every month to meet the family’s basic
food and non-food needs.
In the first semester of
2023, the average monthly poverty threshold for a family of five in
Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) was estimated at P13,428; Southern
Leyte at P13,247; Eastern Samar at P13,246; Northern Samar at
P12,517; Biliran at P11,938; and Samar at P11,925.
Increases in poverty
threshold between the first semester of 2021 and first semester of
2023 were observed in all provinces, except in Biliran, which
recorded a 0.2 percent decrease. Leyte (excluding Tacloban City)
posted the biggest increase in poverty threshold at 19.6 percent.
Meanwhile, average monthly
poverty threshold for a family of five in Tacloban City was
estimated at P13,665 in the first semester of 2023. This registered
an increase of 16.0 percent compared with its level in the same
semester in 2021.
Clustering of Provinces
based on Poverty Incidence
All provinces in the
country were clustered from 1 to 5 using poverty incidence among
families as the clustering variable. Cluster 1 comprises the bottom
poor provinces and cluster 5 comprises the least poor provinces.
In the first semester of
2023, Samar moved one (1) cluster lower from its cluster category in
the first semester of 2021. Biliran and Southern Leyte moved one (1)
cluster higher from its cluster category in the first semester of
2021, while the rest of the provinces maintained their first
semester 2021 cluster categories.
Biliran and Southern Leyte
belonged to cluster category 4. Leyte (including Tacloban City) and
Northern Samar were classified under cluster category 3. Meanwhile,
Eastern Samar and Samar were under the cluster category 2