Army Commander visits 8ID, commends operational readiness of Eastern Visayas soldiers

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 24, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA), Lieutenant General Roy M. Galido visited the troops of 8th Infantry Division on January 24, 2024.

During the visit, CGPA personally inspected the facilities of the 8th Infantry Division and was briefed on the status of peace and security in the region which provides an opportunity to discuss strategic plans and operational capabilities that will further enhance the troops’ efforts in maintaining peace and stability within 8ID’s area of responsibility.

In his message during the Talk to Troops, Lieutenant General Galido reiterated his Command thrusts encapsulated in the acronym “ARMY”: Soldiers to Always pray to seek divine guidance in their daily activities; Reliable, Responsive, Relevant to address the needs of the nation; Mission-oriented to strengthen the troops’ morale; Yield personal interests and comforts for unity, the Army, the AFP, and the nation.

Based on the Command’s thrust, he focused on the importance of being mission-oriented and ensuring the morale of the troops.

“Morale for me is the proper environment for us to work properly, proper tools for us to do our job well. And more importantly, the morale that we need to be more passionate in our work. ‘Yong isang environment na gusto ko na ma-create natin ay ang environment of respect,” Lt.Gen. Galido expressed.

CGPA also expressed gratitude to the diligence and dedication to duty of the troops and the Civilian Human Resource (CHR) of 8ID.

“I would like to thank you [troops], despite the situation, alam ninyo ang kahirapan ng pagiging sundalo pero nag volunteer pa rin kayo. Pati na rin sa Civilian [Human Resource], it’s very hard to render service in the military organization dahil crossroad kayo, mina-manage kayo ng military mind at civilian kayo, napakahirap. Thank you for volunteering and rendering service, maging sa kasundalohan,nag-volunteer kayo na mag serbisyo kaya ako’y nagpapasalamat,” Lt.Gen. Galido expressed.

CGPA also emphasized the importance of maintaining the highest standards of military professionalism and reinforced the troops’ commitment to excellence and strengthening spiritual connection with God Almighty.

Moreover, CGPA spearheaded the awarding of the Gold Cross Medal and Silver Cross Medal to troops who made an exceptional contribution to the overall campaign of the organization.

Meanwhile Maj.Gen. Ligayo attributed the success of 8ID’s operation to the past Commanders of 8ID, Major General Pio Diñoso and Major General Edgardo De Leon whose efforts during their stint as Commanders contributed to the present success of the unit. He also recognized the impact of the implementation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) which entices rebel returnees and in the overall campaign of ending the local communist armed conflict.

After his visit to the 8ID Headquarters, CGPA proceeded to the 801st Infantry Brigade, continuing his engagement with the troops.