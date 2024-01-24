Army Commander visits
8ID, commends operational readiness of Eastern Visayas soldiers
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 24, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA),
Lieutenant General Roy M. Galido visited the troops of 8th Infantry
Division on January 24, 2024.
During the visit, CGPA
personally inspected the facilities of the 8th Infantry Division and
was briefed on the status of peace and security in the region which
provides an opportunity to discuss strategic plans and operational
capabilities that will further enhance the troops’ efforts in
maintaining peace and stability within 8ID’s area of responsibility.
In his message during the
Talk to Troops, Lieutenant General Galido reiterated his Command
thrusts encapsulated in the acronym “ARMY”: Soldiers to Always pray
to seek divine guidance in their daily activities; Reliable,
Responsive, Relevant to address the needs of the nation;
Mission-oriented to strengthen the troops’ morale; Yield personal
interests and comforts for unity, the Army, the AFP, and the nation.
Based on the Command’s
thrust, he focused on the importance of being mission-oriented and
ensuring the morale of the troops.
“Morale for me is the
proper environment for us to work properly, proper tools for us to
do our job well. And more importantly, the morale that we need to be
more passionate in our work. ‘Yong isang environment na gusto ko na
ma-create natin ay ang environment of respect,” Lt.Gen. Galido
expressed.
CGPA also expressed
gratitude to the diligence and dedication to duty of the troops and
the Civilian Human Resource (CHR) of 8ID.
“I would like to thank you
[troops], despite the situation, alam ninyo ang kahirapan ng
pagiging sundalo pero nag volunteer pa rin kayo. Pati na rin sa
Civilian [Human Resource], it’s very hard to render service in the
military organization dahil crossroad kayo, mina-manage kayo ng
military mind at civilian kayo, napakahirap. Thank you for
volunteering and rendering service, maging sa kasundalohan,nag-volunteer
kayo na mag serbisyo kaya ako’y nagpapasalamat,” Lt.Gen. Galido
expressed.
CGPA also emphasized the
importance of maintaining the highest standards of military
professionalism and reinforced the troops’ commitment to excellence
and strengthening spiritual connection with God Almighty.
Moreover, CGPA spearheaded
the awarding of the Gold Cross Medal and Silver Cross Medal to
troops who made an exceptional contribution to the overall campaign
of the organization.
Meanwhile Maj.Gen. Ligayo
attributed the success of 8ID’s operation to the past Commanders of
8ID, Major General Pio Diñoso and Major General Edgardo De Leon
whose efforts during their stint as Commanders contributed to the
present success of the unit. He also recognized the impact of the
implementation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist
Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) which entices rebel returnees and in the
overall campaign of ending the local communist armed conflict.
After his visit to the 8ID
Headquarters, CGPA proceeded to the 801st Infantry Brigade,
continuing his engagement with the troops.
In addition to boosting
the morale of the troops, the purpose of the Commanding General
Philippine Army’s visit is to assess the operational readiness and
capabilities of the 8ID. He also ensures that the Division is
aligned with the overall goals of the Philippine Army.