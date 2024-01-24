First ONE Visayas
Creative Expo showcases the best of Regions 6, 7, and 8
|
(From
L) Ms. Melanie Ng, Chairperson, EDC Region VII; DOT VI RD
Crisanta Marlene Rodriguez, Hon. Alfredo Abelardo Benitez,
RDC VI Chairperson; Hon. Arthur Defensor Jr., Iloilo
Governor; Atty. Jobert Penaflorida, RDC VI Co-Chairperson
and Mr. Allan Ryan Tan, Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI)
President raise the Senior Sto. Niño as part of the opening
ceremony of the ONE Visayas Creative Expo on January 22,
2024 at SM City, Iloilo.
By
DTI-Regional
Operations Group
January 24, 2024
ILOILO CITY – The
vibrant and diverse culture of the Visayas region takes center stage
as the first-ever ONE Visayas Creative Expo opened its doors at SM
City Iloilo on January 22, 2024. With more than 50 exhibitors
hailing from Regions 6, 7, and 8, the week-long expo promises to be
a celebration of the best products, destinations, and festivals that
the Visayan islands have to offer.
The Creative Expo 2024 is
a culmination of the One Visayas initiative led by the Regional
Development Councils in the Visayas, supported by the chambers of
PCCI Visayas and the Buy Local, Go Lokal initiative of the DTI. It
serves as a strong follow-through to the Go Lokal Kabisay-an
Nakatundan Fair during the 2023 Private Sector Representatives
National Convention in Iloilo City.
Marievic Bonoan, Director
of DTI's Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotions, highlighted the
success of the 2023 Go Lokal Kabisay-an Nakatundan Fair, generating
a remarkable 1.48 million in sales. “Following the successful
initiative, we are joining hands once again for the One Visayas
Creative Expo 2024 Go Lokal Go Visayas which will feature MSMEs from
all the three regions of the Visayas representing the sectors from
infrastructure, communications, tourism, agriculture and trade and
industry,” said Dir. Bonoan in a virtual message.
The PCCI in the Visayas
(Regions 6, 7, and 8) has unanimously passed a resolution supporting
the One Visayas Creative Expo in time for the Dinagyang celebration
on January 22-28, 2024. The Dinagyang Festival is anticipated to
draw over a million spectators, mostly tourists.
The expo aims to raise
awareness of Go Lokal as a retail brand for innovative and
high-quality products from our local MSMEs, aligning with the DTI’s
mandate to promote the efficient marketing of local products.
The Department of Trade
and Industry (DTI) Region VI is one of the organizers of the event,
in collaboration with the PCCI Western Visayas and RDC VI. The expo
aims to provide a larger platform for local products and promote
them on the international stage.
Hon. Alfredo Abelardo
Benitez, Chairperson of RDC VI and City Mayor of Bacolod, emphasized
the significance of ONE Visayas in providing opportunities for
regional development. "The challenge is for the Regional Development
Council together with the Department of Trade and Industry to take
the lead in providing bigger platforms for our products and
promoting them internationally," Mayor Benitez stated during the
opening ceremony.
Atty. Jobert Peñaflorida,
PCCI Western Visayas governor, emphasized the collaboration among
the three Visayan regions. "We would like to strengthen the
collaboration of all three regions of the Visayas. This aims to be
the starting point, but we intend to roadshow this in all the areas
of the Visayas. So Iloilo will take the initiative at this point,"
he explained.
The exhibit areas at SM
City Iloilo's activity center was filled with the best products,
showcasing the collaboration of DTI Western Visayas with its
counterparts in Central and Eastern Visayas. The Department of
Tourism, the Department of Agriculture, and the Bureau of Fisheries
and Aquatic Resources are also actively participating in the expo,
among others.
The opening program
featured key festivals celebrated in honor of Señior Santo Niño,
adding a cultural touch to the event. "For the first time, this is
bringing under one roof Regions 6, 7, and 8 under One Visayas
because that’s our goal – to really push to get interconnected. We
have a lot of opportunities and potential as a region," said Atty.
Peñaflorida.
The ONE Visayas Creative
Expo 2024 which runs until January 28 is poised to be a landmark
event, showcasing the rich tapestry of the Visayan culture while
providing a platform for economic growth and international
collaboration.