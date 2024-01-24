Katribu meets with UN
SR on Freedom of Expression
Press Release
January 24, 2024
QUEZON CITY – On
January 23, Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas,
alongside other civil society organizations, met with UN Special
Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Irene Khan, to
discuss the current situation of the Indigenous Peoples (IP) in the
Philippines relative to her mandate.
Beverly Longid, the
national convenor of Katribu, emphasized the violations of of the
Indigenous Peoples’ freedom of expression should be taken in the
context of the assertion of their right to lands and
self-determination such as the manipulation of the Free, Prior, and
Informed Consent (FPIC) due to the construction of extractive
industries and energy projects within ancestral domains. “This
deceptive practice undermines the genuine consent of affected
Indigenous communities, encroaches upon their right to participate
in decisions impacting them actively, distorts our collective will,
and significantly weakens our capacity to oppose projects resulting
in cultural and economic displacement and environmental
degradation,” Longid said.
Longid added that, aside
from FPIC violations in the construction of destructive projects on
IP lands, the ongoing vilification of Indigenous Peoples through
red-tagging and terrorist designations also undermines their right
to FPIC. “Political vilification is often accompanied by
militarization and bombings of communities, jeopardizing our
physical safety, creating fear, and restricting our ability to voice
concerns and participate in decision-making processes.”
Known cases of FPIC
violations among dam projects built on Indigenous lands include the
Kaliwa Dam along the Sierra Mountain Range, the Gened Dams in Apayao,
and the Jalaur Dam in Iloilo. “In most cases, the National
Commission on Indigenous Peoples fabricates the FPIC documents of
Indigenous Peoples affected. They use the tactic of deception and
misrepresentation among the IP in order to push through the
construction of these destructive projects,” Longid stated.
During the dialogue,
Longid reiterated the roles of the National Task Force to End Local
Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and the Anti-Terrorism Act of
2020 in the infringement of the Indigenous Peoples' expression and
assertion of their rights to genuine development and
self-determination. "The number of attacks targeting Indigenous
Peoples surpasses the recognition of rights that the government
should be allowing us to enjoy. We are not criminals; we are not
terrorists. However, the government considers us as such even when
we are only exercising our rights to live and develop our lands,"
Longid expressed.
The #DearIreneKhan letter
prepared by Longid corroborated with Katribu’s recommendations to
the Special Rapporteur, emphasizing the need to protect the freedom
of expression of Indigenous Peoples through genuine Free, Prior and
Informed Consent (FPIC), cessation of red-tagging and
terrorist-labeling, repeal of the Anti-Terrorism Law, rescindment of
terrorist designations, and suspension of militarization and
bombings in communities.
Download:
#DearIreneKhan letter