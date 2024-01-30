Setting sail on a
shared journey: NMP and MARINA enhance collaboration
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
January 30, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY –
Marking a significant step toward enhancing the maritime sector's
quality and capabilities, the NMP Team, headed by Executive Director
Victor A. Del Rosario, met with the newly-installed Maritime
Industry Authority (MARINA) Administrator Sonia B. Malaluan on 30
January 2024 at the MARINA Main Office in Port Area, Manila. This
visit underscores a reinforced commitment to collaborative training
and research efforts, crucial for the advancement of the Philippine
maritime industry.
During the meeting, there
was a significant focus on the development of training programs,
particularly in trainers’ training, as emphasized by MARINA. This
initiative is designed to enhance the skills of domestic seafarers,
especially those operating ships under 500 gross tonnage (GT) and
using 750 kHz frequencies, and to capacitate them for eventual
employment abroad, reinforcing their role as a source of skilled
foreign employment. Improving these training programs is expected to
elevate standards and safety practices within the domestic shipping
sector. Additionally, the discussion included the joint development
of capabilities for MARINA staff with NMP, ensuring the institution
continues to lead in maritime regulatory excellence and service.
The collaboration further
extends to research endeavors. MARINA and NMP explored consolidating
Memoranda of Agreement (MOAs) to improve the implementation and
monitoring of NMP’s three existing research-related MOAs. MARINA
expressed a strong interest in broadening collaborative research,
recognizing its critical role in advancing maritime knowledge and
practices. The Philippine Maritime Manpower Factbook, produced by
NMP with MARINA as a data contributor, is slated for enhancements.
This initiative is a component of NMP's Maritime Resource Center and
complements MARINA’s digitalization efforts, aiming to deliver
timely and relevant data to industry stakeholders.
Furthermore, Administrator
Malaluan referred to the reviewed Maritime Industry Development Plan
(MIDP) that was presented to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. This
plan outlines the research areas designated for both NMP and MARINA,
ensuring their joint efforts are in sync with the national strategy
for maritime industry development.
Accompanying NMP ED Del
Rosario were other key NMP officials, demonstrating the depth of the
institution's involvement and commitment to this collaboration.
Present at the meeting were Capt. Chito A. Go, OIC-Head, Maritime
Training and Assessment Division; Ms. Elena M. Santos, OIC-Head,
Maritime Research and Development Division; and Ms. Evelyn T. Futol,
OIC-Head, NMP Manila Office.