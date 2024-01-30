Setting sail on a shared journey: NMP and MARINA enhance collaboration

By National Maritime Polytechnic

January 30, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – Marking a significant step toward enhancing the maritime sector's quality and capabilities, the NMP Team, headed by Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario, met with the newly-installed Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Administrator Sonia B. Malaluan on 30 January 2024 at the MARINA Main Office in Port Area, Manila. This visit underscores a reinforced commitment to collaborative training and research efforts, crucial for the advancement of the Philippine maritime industry.

During the meeting, there was a significant focus on the development of training programs, particularly in trainers’ training, as emphasized by MARINA. This initiative is designed to enhance the skills of domestic seafarers, especially those operating ships under 500 gross tonnage (GT) and using 750 kHz frequencies, and to capacitate them for eventual employment abroad, reinforcing their role as a source of skilled foreign employment. Improving these training programs is expected to elevate standards and safety practices within the domestic shipping sector. Additionally, the discussion included the joint development of capabilities for MARINA staff with NMP, ensuring the institution continues to lead in maritime regulatory excellence and service.

The collaboration further extends to research endeavors. MARINA and NMP explored consolidating Memoranda of Agreement (MOAs) to improve the implementation and monitoring of NMP’s three existing research-related MOAs. MARINA expressed a strong interest in broadening collaborative research, recognizing its critical role in advancing maritime knowledge and practices. The Philippine Maritime Manpower Factbook, produced by NMP with MARINA as a data contributor, is slated for enhancements. This initiative is a component of NMP's Maritime Resource Center and complements MARINA’s digitalization efforts, aiming to deliver timely and relevant data to industry stakeholders.

Furthermore, Administrator Malaluan referred to the reviewed Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP) that was presented to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. This plan outlines the research areas designated for both NMP and MARINA, ensuring their joint efforts are in sync with the national strategy for maritime industry development.