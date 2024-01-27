KARAPATAN lauds UN
Special Rapporteur Irene Khan for visiting political prisoners in
Tacloban City Jail
Press Release
January 27, 2024
QUEZON CITY – "We
are grateful that UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and
Expression Irene Khan was able to visit three political prisoners –
campus journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio, KARAPATAN human rights worker
Alexander Philip Abinguna, and Rural Missionaries of the Philippines
staff Marielle Domequil – in Tacloban City Jail today. Their unjust
arrest and detention, since February 2020, is one of most glaring
cases of how far the policy and practice of red-tagging, filing of
trumped up charges, and political imprisonment and persecution is
used against frontliners for freedom of expression and opinion in
the country," Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay said on
Saturday.
The rights group
reiterated the call for the release of Cumpio, Abinguna and Domequil,
who were arrested and detained at the height of the crackdown
against activists after the signing of Executive Order 70, which led
to the formation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist
Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).
"The Philippine government
is trying so hard to turn the tables on Cumpio, Abinguna and
Domequil, along with other victims of trumped up charges and unjust
arrest, by demonizing them and treating them as criminals, making
every possible move to deny them of their rights and freedoms,
prolonging their detention, and preventing local and international
observers to visit them in jail or monitor their court hearings. We
hope that with Ms. Khan’s visit, their voices will continue to be
heard," said Palabay.
Trumped up charges using
counter-terror legislation were later filed against Cumpio and
Domequil by the NTF-ELCAC. The Anti-Money Laundering Council issued
Resolution No. TF-27 on May 28, 2020 in relation to the cash amount
of P557,360.00 which was seized by elements of the Philippine
National Police - Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG)
while they were planting firearms and explosives in Cumpio and
Domequil's office in Tacloban City on February 7, 2020.
The Department of Justice,
on September 30, 2021, issued a resolution finding probable cause to
indict Cumpio and Domequil for violation of Section 8 of Republic
Act No. 10168 or "Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression
Act." In the complaint by the AMLC Financial Crimes Investigation
Group, Cumpio and Domequil were falsely accused of "facilitating the
distribution of funds and other logistical supplies, such as
ammunition, to members of the CPP-NPA," in a mountainous area in San
Andres, Catbalogan City, Samar sometime in March 2019.
The three activists were
arrested in simultaneous pre-dawn raids on February 7, 2020.
Notably, however, this criminal complaint on RA 10168 seems to have
been filed as a retaliatory measure after Cumpio and Domequil
demanded the return of the money which was inside a safety deposit
box in the raided office. The money, which was intended for
distribution to the beneficiaries of a humanitarian project, was not
included in the inventory of items seized, and neither was it
specified as among the items to be seized in the search warrant.
Cumpio and Domequil had no record of any suspicious transactions
that would have triggered an investigation under RA10168.
The AFP and the NTF-ELCAC
later branded Cumpio and Domequil as secretary of the "Regional
White Area Committee" and "CPP-NPA finance officers" in a press
briefing and in social media posts. Functionaries of the NTF-ELCAC
have also reportedly staged some activities near the facility where
the three are detained, while Khan was visiting them.
"Despite the government's
continued red-tagging against Cumpio, Abinguna and Domequil at the
same time claiming that freedom of expression is alive in the
Philippines, glaring are the cases of how this government makes a
mockery of its signed human rights conventions and agreements that
are supposed to guarantee the rights of the people. But, as with the
Marcos Jr. administration, they have exposed themselves as
responsible for the sorry state of human rights in the country,"
said Palabay.