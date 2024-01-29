BOI awards green lane
for P22.6-B floating solar power project in Nueva Ecija
|
Making
It Happen with Fuego Renewable Energy Corp. – Board of
Investments (BOI) Governor Marjorie Ramos-Samaniego (fifth
from left) awarded the Green Lane Certificate of Endorsement
to Mr. Aristotle Natividad (fourth from left), President of
FREC, at the BOI Main Office.
By
DTI-Board of
Investments
January 29, 2024
MAKATI CITY –
Making more investments in renewable energy happen in the
Philippines, the Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) granted the
green lane certificate for the floating solar power project of Fuego
Renewable Energy Corp. (FREC) that will soon rise in Pantabangan,
Nueva Ecija.
BOI Governor Marjorie
Ramos-Samaniego handed the Green Lane Certificate of Endorsement to
Mr. Aristotle Natividad, President of FREC, in a brief awarding
ceremony on January 18, 2024.
The company is set to
build the Pantabangan Floating Solar Power Plant, a 463.995
megawatts (MWac) floating solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Nueva
Ecija. The project has an initial investment cost of P22.6 billion.
Spanning 500 hectares on
Pantabangan Lake, the project is scheduled for commissioning in
2025, with its energy output destined for export to the National
Grid.
Notably, the project site
is located within the Pantabangan-Carranglan Watershed Forest
Reserve (PCWR). The location of the transmission lines and other
facilities onshore will fall under the protected area/watershed
classification.
On the economic side, the
project will be beneficial to Filipinos, as it will generate up to
2,000 temporary and permanent direct job employment opportunities
during the Project’s construction, commissioning, operations, and
maintenance.
“With this green lane
endorsement, let us cooperate to make sure that this project will be
in operation by 2025” Governor Ramos-Samaniego told the FREC
officials.
In response, Mr. Natividad
praised the green lane for expediting the process for the projects
concerning renewable energy in the Philippines.
“This is our 4th green
lane certificate in our portfolio, and we have experienced positive
responsiveness of government agencies and institutions in our
various permitting needs. With this latest green lane endorsement,
we expect to achieve the same results and materialize our project at
the soonest. We are very thankful to President Marcos and the BOI
for creating policies that make our country an attractive and
efficient market to do business,” Mr. Natividad said.
FREC is composed of Ignis
Energy Philippines, Inc. (IEP), ZA Global Partnerships, Corp. (ZA
Global), and Tierra Sol Local Landholdings Corp. IEP acts as the
technical provider while ZA Global is a prominent Philippine-based
renewable energy developer. Tierra Sol engages in real estate
activities and has made investments in four power generation
companies in 2022.
Executive Order No. 18,
approved on February 24 last year, established green lanes within
government agencies. With green lanes, through OSAC-SI, the process
to grant permits and licenses for strategic energy investments in
the country will be expedited.
OSAC-SI issues endorsement
letters to the DOE, NGAs, and LGUs, designating projects as
strategic investments and ensuring swift processing within
prescribed timelines under EO 18.