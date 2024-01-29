Soldiers capture Communist NPA Terrorist, unearth arms cache in a clash in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 29, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – Troops of the 43rd Infantry "We Search" Battalion, 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army, captured a Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) after an encounter in the hinterlands of Barangay Palanit, San Isidro, Northern Samar, last January 27, 2024.

The captured CNT is identified as alias Doming/Nitoy, a member of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit (SRGU), Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) who have a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 20 on October 10, 2015.

Prior to the encounter, the troops conducted a focused military operation after receiving information from the residents about the presence of an armed group conducting extortion activities in the said barangay, when they were fired upon by the group of a certain alias Doming. After the firefight, alias Doming was abandoned by his comrades who was subsequently captured by the government troops.

The captured CNT during an interview revealed the location of an arms cache of the CNTs in the hinterlands of Sitio Kahidwangan, Barangay Happy Valley, San Isidro, Northern Samar. Seized were an M16 rifle and a short plastic magazine.

The Commanding Officer of the 43IB, Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Arojo, attributed the success of the operation to the timely and relevant information provided by the residents. He acknowledged that the cooperation of the residents led to the capture of alias Doming and the recovery of the arms cache containing high-powered firearm.

"This is a clear indication that the community appreciates the efforts of the government and has decided to support the fight of ending the local communist armed conflict," Lt. Col. Arojo said.

Meanwhile, the Commanding General of the 8th Infantry Division, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, also encouraged the remaining CNTs and the community to unite and work together towards socio-economic development.