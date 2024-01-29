Soldiers capture
Communist NPA Terrorist, unearth arms cache in a clash in Northern
Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 29, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – Troops of the 43rd Infantry "We Search" Battalion,
8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army, captured a
Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) after an encounter in the hinterlands
of Barangay Palanit, San Isidro, Northern Samar, last January 27,
2024.
The captured CNT is
identified as alias Doming/Nitoy, a member of Squad 1, Sub-Regional
Guerilla Unit (SRGU), Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium, Eastern
Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) who have a standing warrant
of arrest for the crime of murder issued by the Regional Trial Court
Branch 20 on October 10, 2015.
Prior to the encounter,
the troops conducted a focused military operation after receiving
information from the residents about the presence of an armed group
conducting extortion activities in the said barangay, when they were
fired upon by the group of a certain alias Doming. After the
firefight, alias Doming was abandoned by his comrades who was
subsequently captured by the government troops.
The captured CNT during an
interview revealed the location of an arms cache of the CNTs in the
hinterlands of Sitio Kahidwangan, Barangay Happy Valley, San Isidro,
Northern Samar. Seized were an M16 rifle and a short plastic
magazine.
The Commanding Officer of
the 43IB, Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Arojo, attributed the success of
the operation to the timely and relevant information provided by the
residents. He acknowledged that the cooperation of the residents led
to the capture of alias Doming and the recovery of the arms cache
containing high-powered firearm.
"This is a clear
indication that the community appreciates the efforts of the
government and has decided to support the fight of ending the local
communist armed conflict," Lt. Col. Arojo said.
Meanwhile, the Commanding
General of the 8th Infantry Division, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo,
also encouraged the remaining CNTs and the community to unite and
work together towards socio-economic development.
"Let's give peace a
chance. Let us join hands and find solutions to our problems. There
is no need for armed struggle. The government has programs anchored
in the NTF-ELCAC where all government agencies and other
stakeholders provide solutions to the problems especially in the
vulnerable areas and sectors in society," Maj. Gen. Ligayo
expressed.