P2.7-B Solar Power
Project in Pangasinan receives Green Lane Endorsement from BOI
|
Trade
Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo
(4th from L) awarded the Green Lane Certification to Mr.
Kyle A. Mina, Representative of BPSEC and President, Rising
Renewables Holdings, Inc. (5th from L), at the BOI Head
Office in Makati City.
By
DTI-Board of
Investments
February 13, 2024
MAKATI CITY –
Boosting the renewable energy sector in the Philippines, the Board
of Investments (BOI), through its One-Stop Action Center for
Strategic Investments (OSACSI), granted a green lane certificate for
a solar power project that will soon rise in the Municipality of
Burgos, Pangasinan.
DTI Undersecretary and BOI
Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo handed the Green Lane Certificate
of Endorsement to Burgos Pangasinan Solar Energy Corporation (BPSEC)
officials led by its Representative, Mr. Kyle A. Mina, during a
brief awarding ceremony at the BOI Main Office on January 31, 2024.
Expected to operate in
September 2026, the project is a ground-mount solar power plant over
an area of approximately 71.5 hectares with a target installed
capacity of 65 MWp or 50 MWac.
The firm’s activity was
awarded the Solar Energy Operating Contract by the Department of
Energy (DOE) in December 2023, which supports the DOE’s national
target of 35% renewable energy (RE) share in the power generation
mix by 2030.
Providing socio-economic
impact during its construction and operations, the project is
projected to generate over 500 jobs for Filipinos.
BPSEC is a Special Purpose
Vehicle (SPV), duly registered under the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC), specifically created to develop the solar power
project. BPSEC is a development company of Rising Renewables
Holdings, Inc. (RRHI), a registered Filipino RE platform focused on
initiating and developing high-quality RE assets for both foreign
and local investors.
“We would like to thank
the BOI for extending their support to the Burgos Pangasinan Solar
Power Project with the grant of the Green Lane Endorsement. With the
BOI’s support, we look forward to collaborating with all the
concerned local and national agencies in the completion of the
project’s permitting requirements and in achieving our shared goal
of getting more clean energy into the grid as early as we can,” said
Mr. Mina.
OSAC-SI will coordinate
with the local officials of the Province of Pangasinan to endorse
the project to facilitate its permitting and licensing processes at
the local level.