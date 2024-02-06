Rehabilitation of road
in remote San Miguel village starts
Rehabilitation
of a farm-to-market road in Barangay Bahay, San Miguel,
Leyte starts after the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) held
groundbreaking activities on January 26 this year.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
February 6, 2024
SAN MIGUEL, Leyte –
With funds having been downloaded already by the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR), rehabilitation of the farm-to-market road (FMR)
in a remote village in this town starts following the groundbreaking
rites on Friday, January 26 this year.
This project, which
include the concreting of the 1.950 linear-kilometer road and the
construction of a box culvert-type bridge in Barangay Bahay, has a
budget allocation of P34-million taken from the Agrarian Reform Fund
(ARF).
It will be implemented by
the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and is expected
to be completed in 162 days or by June this year, before the onset
of the rainy season.
DAR Eastern Visayas
Assistant Regional Director for Administration and Program
Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD), Ismael Aya-ay, together
with District Engineer Mark Anthony Alejo of the DPWH Leyte First
Engineering District and Ramil Janaban, representative of Mayor
Norman Sabdao, led the groundbreaking activities held at the project
site.
Aya-ay said that an FMR is
the beginning of the progress of a certain area. Thus, production in
this area is expected to increase once this project is completed, he
added.
With 264 agrarian reform
beneficiaries (ARBs) residing here, Aya-ay directed Municipal
Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Leah Sacan to submit a
proposal to declare this area into an agrarian reform community
(ARC) for them to be able to avail of the various support services
extended by the DAR.
“Once this area becomes an
ARC, you will be exposed to various trainings for greater
production,” Aya-ay told the ARBs who were present during the said
occasion.
He stressed, “We will
teach our ARBs to be entrepreneurs for a better quality of life.”
Meanwhile, Alejo said,
“This infrastructure project is a collaborative effort between DAR
and the DPWH not just to uplift this town but the entire regional
plan.”
According to Barangay
Chairman Jessie Asis, as he expressed gratitude to the two
government agencies, “Residents here, most of them are farmers, had
long been longing for a better road as they find it hard to
transport their products. At the moment, one pays P40 fare to
motorcycles plying the area for every sack of rice being brought to
the town proper.”
The moment this road is
completed, four-wheel vehicles can already penetrate here and lessen
their expenses in transporting goods, Asis explained.
He further disclosed that
more than 1,700 residents in the area will be directly benefited by
this project.