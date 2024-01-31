DAR releases P70-M for
FMR projects in Palo
|
Department
of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas Regional Director,
Robert Anthony Yu, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
Leyte First Engineering District Assistant District
Engineer, Ade Ray Mate, and Mayor Remedios Petilla lead the
groundbreaking activities for the two farm-to-market road
project in Palo, Leyte.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
January 31, 2024
PALO, Leyte –
Residents of three farming villages in this town will soon enjoy a
concrete road following the groundbreaking activities in Barangay
Cangumbang for two road concreting projects funded under the
Agrarian Reform Fund (ARF).
On Monday, January 22,
lawyer, Robert Anthony Yu, Regional Director of the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas, together with engineer,
Ade Ray Mate, Assistant District Engineer of the Department of
Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Leyte First Engineering District,
and Mayor Remedios Petilla, led the groundbreaking activities for
the concreting of the 4.10 kilometers Cangumbang-San Agustin and 1.5
kilometers San Agustin-Cabarasan Daku farm-to-market roads (FMRs).
Yu in his message shared
that intervention for FMRs is among the nine priorities of Agrarian
Secretary Conrado Estrella III and among the top agenda of the
Marcos administration.
He further said that two
of the five FMR projects that are for implementation this year in
Leyte are in this town with a combined project cost of P70 million.
In appreciation, Petilla
expressed her gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his
effort to concretize all roads to make it easier for the local
government units (LGUs) to maintain them and much easier for the
farmers to plant and to bring their products to the markets.
She also thanked DAR for
the many projects provided to her municipality. She disclosed that
this road was constructed under DAR’s Agrarian Reform Communities
Project (ARCP) in 2014.
Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officer (MARPO), Edgar Cabaluna, said that more than 600
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in these areas are expected to
benefit from these projects.
Meanwhile, Barangay
Cangumbang Chairwoman, Feona Retes, was very grateful that finally
their problem on their road is now being addressed. According to
her, motorists find it hard to transport their products and
schoolchildren from their village which is three kilometers away
from the town proper.