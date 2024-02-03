Students actively
campaign against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children
By
Save the Children Philippines
February 3, 2024
QUEZON CITY – With
the Philippines ranking as the number one hotspot of online sexual
abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) and child sexual abuse
and exploitation materials (CSAEM), students in Davao are speaking
up and actively campaigning for digital protection and internet
safety.
“My only hope for digital
technology in the future is for it to be utilized properly to
achieve a safer and more supportive cyberworld for all of us, most
especially for the children who have been a target of online abuse
and exploitation,” said Clifford, a member of the Association of
Youth Child Rights Advocates of Davao City (ACAD), one of the youth
groups organized by Save the Children Philippines.
To curb this silent
pandemic, Save the Children Philippines advocated for the passage of
Republic Act 11930 or the Anti-OSAEC-CSAEM Law in 2022 and its
implementing rules and regulations in 2023.
“The enactment of the
Anti-OSAEC-CSAEM Law is a step towards a stronger advocacy for child
protection from all forms of violence,” said Save the Children
Philippines CEO, Atty. Alberto Muyot.
“We call on the government
and all sectors of society to work together in fully implementing
the law to strengthen protective and legal services and to ensure
that children are safe from OSAEC-CSAEM at all costs.”
Save the Children also
implements child rights-based programs such as the Protect Children
Philippines Project where school-based children and communities are
trained to advocate and campaign against OSAEC-CSAEM. Many of those
who were trained were able to establish child- and youth-led groups
like ACAD, which have become safe spaces for children.
"ACAD is more than just a
group of youth –we are a family. Save the Children provided a
platform for us to learn from other young people who are passionate
about protecting children and are willing to volunteer their time
and skills to advocate for children's rights. As cliché as it may
sound, ACAD is the voice of the voiceless,” said Erica, an ACAD
youth member and child rights advocate.
Save the Children also
worked with the La Filipina National High School Supreme School
Government and trained its core leaders to facilitate online courses
on child rights and protection. The organization grew its
constituency and even other schools replicated the interventions
that led to the formation of the larger La Filipina Child Network (LCFN).
“Through this network, I
am now confident to speak to other people, especially those older
than me, about child rights, especially OSAEC,” said Chison, a
trained child facilitator and member of LFCN.
The LCFN is conducting
advocacy trainings and lobbying to strengthen OSAEC awareness and
action at the SK Federation in the Province of Davao del Norte.
“I hope that the policy
makers around the world, especially here in the Philippines would
use their power in order to achieve a safer and better internet
digital world for everyone,” said Clifford.