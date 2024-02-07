High-powered firearms and explosives seized in Eastern Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

February 7, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Two arms cache containing high-powered firearms and Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs) were discovered by the troops of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army in the province of Samar and Northern Samar on February 4, 2024.

The first arms cache containing two APMs was discovered by the troops of 74th Infantry Battalion in the hinterlands of at Sitio Canmolo, Barangay Siljagon, Mapanas, Northern Samar after a recently surrendered Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) revealed the location.

According to 74IB Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Jose Roy Manuel Dizon, emphasized the detrimental impact of using APMs which is banned in the Geneva Convention as stipulated in the Law of Armed Conflict and the International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

“The use of indiscriminate weapons increases the chance of jeopardizing the lives of innocent non-combatants. It is a clear manifestation of their utter disregard for the safety of civilians,” Lt. Col. Dizon said.

On or about 11:00AM the troops of the 43rd Infantry Battalion also unearth an arms cache containing five High-powered firearms composing of one M16 rifle, M653 rifle, two M14 rifles, one M79 Grenade Launcher with eight ammunition and an empty magazine of an M14 rifle in Barangay Cagmanipis, Tinambacan District, Calbayog City.

The discovery is consequential to the revelation of captured CNT identified as alias Doming / Nitoy who revealed the location of the buried arms cache in the said barangay.

It can be recalled that on January 27, 2024, alias Doming was captured after an armed encounter with the troops of 43IB in the hinterlands of Barangay Palanit, San Isidro, Northern Samar wherein during an interview he also revealed the location of a hidden arms cache containing an M16 rifle with magazine at Sitio Kahidwangan, Barangay Happy Valley, San Isidro, Northern Samar.

Lt. Col. Nasser Arojo informs that the CTG force are now dwindling.

“This hidden war materiel was intended for their new recruits and that it could be surmised that the CNT’s have no longer financial support given the number of ammunitions recovered,” said Lt. Col. Arojo.

The 8th Infantry Division Commander, MajGen. Camilo Z. Ligayo emphasizes the relentless efforts of the government in ending the local communist armed conflict.