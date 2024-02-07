High-powered firearms
and explosives seized in Eastern Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 7, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Two arms cache containing high-powered firearms and
Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs) were discovered by the troops of the 8th
Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division, Philippine Army in the province
of Samar and Northern Samar on February 4, 2024.
The first arms cache
containing two APMs was discovered by the troops of 74th Infantry
Battalion in the hinterlands of at Sitio Canmolo, Barangay Siljagon,
Mapanas, Northern Samar after a recently surrendered Communist NPA
Terrorist (CNT) revealed the location.
According to 74IB
Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Jose Roy Manuel Dizon,
emphasized the detrimental impact of using APMs which is banned in
the Geneva Convention as stipulated in the Law of Armed Conflict and
the International Humanitarian Law (IHL).
“The use of indiscriminate
weapons increases the chance of jeopardizing the lives of innocent
non-combatants. It is a clear manifestation of their utter disregard
for the safety of civilians,” Lt. Col. Dizon said.
On or about 11:00AM the
troops of the 43rd Infantry Battalion also unearth an arms cache
containing five High-powered firearms composing of one M16 rifle,
M653 rifle, two M14 rifles, one M79 Grenade Launcher with eight
ammunition and an empty magazine of an M14 rifle in Barangay
Cagmanipis, Tinambacan District, Calbayog City.
The discovery is
consequential to the revelation of captured CNT identified as alias
Doming / Nitoy who revealed the location of the buried arms cache in
the said barangay.
It can be recalled that on
January 27, 2024, alias Doming was captured after an armed encounter
with the troops of 43IB in the hinterlands of Barangay Palanit, San
Isidro, Northern Samar wherein during an interview he also revealed
the location of a hidden arms cache containing an M16 rifle with
magazine at Sitio Kahidwangan, Barangay Happy Valley, San Isidro,
Northern Samar.
Lt. Col. Nasser Arojo
informs that the CTG force are now dwindling.
“This hidden war materiel
was intended for their new recruits and that it could be surmised
that the CNT’s have no longer financial support given the number of
ammunitions recovered,” said Lt. Col. Arojo.
The 8th Infantry Division
Commander, MajGen. Camilo Z. Ligayo emphasizes the relentless
efforts of the government in ending the local communist armed
conflict.
“Your army will never
cease in hunting down the remaining CNTs in pursuit of achieving
socio-economic development in Eastern Visayas. This will only be
achieved through peace and unity,” MajGen. Ligayo said.