DTI supports the First
GameDev Summit in the Philippines
By
DTI-Competitiveness &
Innovation Group
February 16, 2024
BORACAY – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in partnership with GameOps
Inc. and the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP),
kick-started the first-ever GameDev Summit (GDS) on 15 February 2024
at Boracay Island, Philippines.
Attended by over 300
participants and over 72 companies from 32 countries, the GDS 2024
gathered experts, advocates, and enthusiasts in the Game Development
Industry. It also featured the Main Stage of the External
Development Summit (XDS) – an annual international games industry
event with a primary focus on external development for art,
animation, audio, software engineering, QA, and localization.
In September 2023, the GDS
2024 was formalized and announced during the XDS 2023 in Vancouver,
Canada, which was attended by DTI Competitiveness and Innovation
Group (CIG) Undersecretary Rafaelita M. Aldaba.
“As we build and
strengthen the game development ecosystem, the government stands
ready to support game developers through various measures, such as
funding innovation, minimum viable product development, prototyping,
and marketing initiatives. This commitment underscores our
dedication to fostering creativity, innovation, job generation, and
economic growth within the gaming industry,” said Undersecretary
Aldaba who reiterated the government's support in her remarks during
the event’s Opening Ceremony.
The GDS 2024 Opening
Ceremony was also graced by the presence and participation of
Senator Bam Aquino who confessed that he is an avid gamer himself
and excitedly expressed his enthusiasm for what is to come in the
landscape of Philippine gaming given the growing support for and
acknowledgment of Filipino gamers and game developers not only
locally but also in the international scene.
The GDS 2024 is the
culmination of the efforts and a testament to the commitment of both
the government and the private sector in promoting and boosting the
country's Game Development Industry. Targeted to be an annual event,
the GDS 2024 is an International Video Game Industry Summit
featuring two tracks, External Development and Indie Games, where
studios, developers, and advocates connect, build meaningful
relationships, and advance together.