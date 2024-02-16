DTI supports the First GameDev Summit in the Philippines

By DTI-Competitiveness & Innovation Group

February 16, 2024

BORACAY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in partnership with GameOps Inc. and the Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP), kick-started the first-ever GameDev Summit (GDS) on 15 February 2024 at Boracay Island, Philippines.

Attended by over 300 participants and over 72 companies from 32 countries, the GDS 2024 gathered experts, advocates, and enthusiasts in the Game Development Industry. It also featured the Main Stage of the External Development Summit (XDS) – an annual international games industry event with a primary focus on external development for art, animation, audio, software engineering, QA, and localization.

In September 2023, the GDS 2024 was formalized and announced during the XDS 2023 in Vancouver, Canada, which was attended by DTI Competitiveness and Innovation Group (CIG) Undersecretary Rafaelita M. Aldaba.

“As we build and strengthen the game development ecosystem, the government stands ready to support game developers through various measures, such as funding innovation, minimum viable product development, prototyping, and marketing initiatives. This commitment underscores our dedication to fostering creativity, innovation, job generation, and economic growth within the gaming industry,” said Undersecretary Aldaba who reiterated the government's support in her remarks during the event’s Opening Ceremony.

The GDS 2024 Opening Ceremony was also graced by the presence and participation of Senator Bam Aquino who confessed that he is an avid gamer himself and excitedly expressed his enthusiasm for what is to come in the landscape of Philippine gaming given the growing support for and acknowledgment of Filipino gamers and game developers not only locally but also in the international scene.