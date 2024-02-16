The real purpose of
fasting
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
February 16, 2024
THE Lenten Season being a
time for intense spirit of penance and mortification in preparation
for the ultimate act of love by Christ as he offered his life on the
cross and finally conquered our sin and death through his
resurrection, we should try to understand appreciate the necessity
for such penitential acts like fasting and abstinence.
In the readings of the
Mass on Friday after Ash Wednesday, we are given some ideas of what
true fasting is. For example, in the first reading, from the Book of
Isaiah, we are clearly told about true fasting is. “Is not this
rather the fast that I have chosen?” it says
“Loose the bands of
wickedness, undo the bundles that oppress, let them are broken go
free, and break asunder every burden.” (58,6)
Fasting is not just a
matter of refraining from our usual intake of food. We have to make
sure that such act would have the effects mentioned above. When we
fast we should keep in mind the effects we intend to produce and
come up with the appropriate plan to achieve them.
The gospel for the day (cfr.
Mt 9,14-15) is even more specific as to what fasting is for. It is
to see to it that we foster our longing for Christ, our burning
desire to identify ourselves with him.
In so many words, this is
expressed thus, “The disciples of John approached Jesus and said,
‘Why do we and the Pharisees fast much, but your disciples do not
fast?’ Jesus answered them, ‘Can the wedding guests mourn as long as
the bridegroom is with them?
The days will come when
the bridegroom is taken away from them, and then they will fast.’”
Indeed, we have to see to
it that our fasting and abstinence would truly fuel our desire and
hunger for Christ, identifying ourselves with him to the extent of
even offering our life for the sins of men, just like what Christ
did for all of us.
Let’s remember that only
when we truly identify ourselves with Christ can we also share in
his powers and everything that he has. Let’s remember that he is not
sparing in this regard, but is making himself fully available for
us.
Toward this end, we have
to realize the need for fasting. That’s because our body needs to be
disciplined, because with our earthly condition that is wounded by
sin, it usually finds its pleasure in earthly things rather than in
God. And fasting is one such effective form of self-denial and
carrying the cross of Christ.
With fasting we align our
body according to the dynamics of God’s love that will always be
motivated by the salvation of mankind and will involve sacrifice. We
don’t fast simply because of some health reasons, be it physical
health or mental or emotional. Our fasting should be motivated by
love.
And fasting nowadays may
involve more than food. It can involve the use of our modern gadgets
and technologies that if resorted indiscriminately can truly spoil
and enslave us.
We really need to practice
restraint and moderation in the use of these new things so that we
would not compromise our spiritual and supernatural bearing. We need
to purify our intentions and set clear limits when using them. In
fact, we have to come out with a concrete plan to translate this
ideal into reality.