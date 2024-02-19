Slope protection built
to protect motorists in Tarangnan, Samar
By
FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
February 19, 2024
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District
Engineering Office has completed the construction of a road slope
protection in Brgy. Santa Cruz, Tarangnan, Samar along Daang
Maharlika.
The P50-million slope
protection is 200 meters long and 15 meters high, along with it is
the construction of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) and the
placement of concrete paver block. Part of the scope of work is
parapet, 57.2-meter-long and 35.5-meter-wide widening and reblocking
as well as the installation of 11 solar LED lights within the
structure.
Slope protection was built
to prevent spalling and collapse of the slope due to rain scouring
and weathering.
This project is funded
under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023.