News article
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DTI supports the First GameDev Summit in the Philippines

The real purpose of fasting

P221.6 wind power projects endorsed for green lane, slated for operation in Negros and Iloilo

BOI grants Green Lane Certificates for new Geothermal Projects in PH

P2.7-B Solar Power Project in Pangasinan receives Green Lane Endorsement from BOI

High-powered firearms and explosives seized in Eastern Visayas

Rehabilitation of road in remote San Miguel village starts

Students actively campaign against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children

 
 

 

 

Slope protection built to protect motorists in Tarangnan, Samar

Slope protection in Tarangnan, Samar

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
February 19, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District Engineering Office has completed the construction of a road slope protection in Brgy. Santa Cruz, Tarangnan, Samar along Daang Maharlika.

The P50-million slope protection is 200 meters long and 15 meters high, along with it is the construction of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) and the placement of concrete paver block. Part of the scope of work is parapet, 57.2-meter-long and 35.5-meter-wide widening and reblocking as well as the installation of 11 solar LED lights within the structure.

Slope protection was built to prevent spalling and collapse of the slope due to rain scouring and weathering.

This project is funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) 2023.

 

 