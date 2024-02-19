Slope protection built to protect motorists in Tarangnan, Samar

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN

February 19, 2024

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District Engineering Office has completed the construction of a road slope protection in Brgy. Santa Cruz, Tarangnan, Samar along Daang Maharlika.

The P50-million slope protection is 200 meters long and 15 meters high, along with it is the construction of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) and the placement of concrete paver block. Part of the scope of work is parapet, 57.2-meter-long and 35.5-meter-wide widening and reblocking as well as the installation of 11 solar LED lights within the structure.

Slope protection was built to prevent spalling and collapse of the slope due to rain scouring and weathering.