Beyond Headlines:
Global journalists united for peace journalism amidst the challenges
of the unstable international situation
By
HWPL-Philippines
February 19, 2024
MANILA – On 17th
February, the international peace organization, Heavenly Culture,
World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), hosted an online event
with approximately 160 media persons from 49 countries in
attendance. This year, HWPL International Workshop on Peace
Journalism marked the publication of its 2nd journal, ‘Peace
Journalism Studies’, produced in cooperation with 9 journalists
worldwide.
With the theme of “Media
Perspective on Conflict Resolution,” this event aimed to share the
ideas of peace journalism, bring out the collective voice of the
international network of media for peace, and suggest future action
plans to appeal to people around the globe to instill peace in their
minds. Among the contributors, 6 speakers delivered addresses on the
role of media in building peace, peace-related issues, peace
journalism and global security.
Innocent Yuh, Regional
coordinator of Cameroon Association of Media Professionals (CAMP)
South West Region Cameroon, pointed out the need for discussion on
peace journalism. “In navigating the delicate tapestry of conflict
and discord, Peace Journalism emerges as a beacon of clarity, an
instrument of empathy, and a catalyst for meaningful change. Peace
Journalism unfolds as a conduit for open dialogue, providing
platforms for varying perspectives, and cultivating a deep
engagement with the multifaceted nature of conflict a resolution,”
he said.
Emphasizing the importance
of the code of ethics for peace journalism, Hendry Nursal,
Editor-in-Chief of Jambidaily.com, stated, “Journalists must be able
to be present at the events. We cannot deny that the media must
strive to be in a position to remain a source of correct information
and present it professionally according to rules such as code of
ethics. This ensures that journalists are responsible in their
profession, specifically searching for and presenting information.”
Ihor Shevyrov, Journalist
and Lawyer of Ukraine, appealed to the participants on the role of
peace journalism in creating foundation for resolving the conflict.
“The war in Ukraine poses threats to the entire global security. It
should also be emphasized that not only states are influential
"players" in strengthening global security. This is also the
interest of civil society and civil society institutions. Peace
journalism helps to establish communications between parties in
conflict,” he said.
Lok Bahadur Chaudhary,
Founder Publisher and Editor of Hamarpahura.com, suggested practical
approach by journalists for peacebuilding by saying, “We not only
raise awareness but also inspire individuals to actively engage in
the pursuit of peace, hastening the realization of a peaceful world.
Regular reporting of global peace events should be a monthly
endeavor in each country.”
Regarding the positive
role of social media by individuals for peacebuilding, Oral Ofori,
Founder of TheAfricanDream Company, said, “Social media enables
people from different cultures and backgrounds to engage with one
another directly. Interactions on these digital platforms, when used
positively, can foster a global community that works collectively
towards peace and mutual understanding. Grassroots reports have
brought attention to conflicts that might have otherwise gone
unnoticed or unreported.”
“By 2022, 60% of the
public believes that the news they receive contains bias or even
disinformation. In its meaning and principles, peace journalism is a
journalism practice that aims to minimize conflict, promote
dialogue, and help build peace in society. HWPL is the only
international non-governmental organization that calls on all media
to promote peace,” said Rana Setiawan, Chief Reporter of Mira
Islamic News Agency (MINA).
The host organization,
HWPL, is globally engaged in initiatives not only in journalism but
also in peace education, interfaith dialogue, youth and women's
activities, and the establishment of an international law for peace.
As HWPL continues to champion peace journalism, the event resonates
as a call for a media effort, urging all media outlets to embrace
their role in fostering a world united in pursuit of lasting peace.