NMP-JICA: Reigniting
ties for maritime excellence
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
February 19, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) headed by its Executive Director
Victor A. Del Rosario paid a courtesy visit with the Chief
Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
on 14 February 2024 aiming to revive the long-standing partnership
with JICA and support NMP's strategic goal of upgrading NMP Tacloban
and expanding in Luzon and Mindanao.
Executive Director Del
Rosario extended heartfelt thanks to the Government of Japan and
JICA for their pivotal role in NMP's journey, from its inception
through the challenging times post-Typhoon Yolanda. He highlighted
the transformative impact of JICA's grant aid, which was
instrumental in fast-tracking NMP's recovery by upgrading damaged
infrastructure with cutting-edge training simulators and equipment.
Chief Representative
Sakamoto Takema mentioned that he was able to visit NMP Tacloban
twice and commended NMP for its diligent upkeep of the training
simulators and facilities provided by JICA. He underscored the
significance of the Philippines as an esteemed collaborator in
JICA's global development endeavors.
Mr. Sakamoto emphasized
JICA's commitment in supporting NMP's strategic goals while
recognizing the need to align with the national priorities set by
the Philippine government. He recommended that NMP engage in
discussions with key governmental bodies such as the National
Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), the Department of Finance
(DOF), and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM),
facilitated through the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).
He advised presenting
comprehensive documentation, including a situational analysis or a
pre-feasibility study that encompasses detailed information on the
maritime industry's landscape, such as the shipping sector, the
significant role of seafarers, and the employment and demographic
profiles of Filipino seafarers. Moreover, the study should outline
the employment results of NMP's certified trainees and the
anticipated outcomes of the project. He proposed that NMP advocate
for the inclusion of these initiatives in the Philippine
government's priority agenda, ensuring its strategic objectives are
recognized and supported at the national level.
NMP ED Del Rosario
apprised JICA on NMP's proactive steps, working in collaboration
with NEDA to craft a comprehensive Feasibility Study aimed at
shaping a Master Plan. This strategic blueprint is focused on
guiding NMP's expansion efforts across Luzon and Mindanao. Upon
finalization, NMP plans to engage and advocate with key government
entities for prioritization of this initiative. He voiced confidence
in garnering governmental backing, especially in light of President
Bongbong Marcos's endorsement of the 10-year Maritime Industry
Development Plan (MIDP) 2028, anticipating a significant boost for
NMP's strategic goals. Del Rosario looked forward to entering into
more detailed discussions with JICA to further this agenda.
JICA also highlighted its
continued collaboration with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG),
focusing on delivering training, and providing access to vessels and
bay facilities. This partnership extends engagements with the
Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), aimed to address the workforce
needs of Japan's aging society, particularly in the maritime sector.
With Filipino seafarers making up 80% of the crew in most Japanese
vessels, JICA see this as a synergistic relationship that benefits
both countries, underscoring the strategic importance of the
collaboration in fostering a skilled maritime workforce.
In his reply, ED Del
Rosario highlighted NMP's ongoing partnership with the Philippine
Coast Guard (PCG), focusing on the provision of faculty development
courses. He mentioned plans to streamline collaboration by
consolidating multiple agreements into a single Memorandum of
Agreement (MOA). This initiative aims to standardize the terms and
enhance the efficiency of partnership, acknowledging the widespread
engagement across various PCG units with NMP. Furthermore, he
expressed NMP's eagerness to participate in the collaborative
efforts between JICA and PCG, inviting opportunities for NMP to
contribute purposively. Del Rosario requested to be informed about
areas where NMP's involvement could add value, showcasing its
willingness to support and expand the scope of partnership.
NMP expressed gratitude to
JICA for the invitation and requested details of the training
program to assess if its current staff meet the requisite standards.
Moreover, NMP extended an open invitation to other JICA officials to
visit its facilities and equipment at their convenience, offering a
firsthand view of NMP's operational environment and capabilities.