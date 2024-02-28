DTI VI, EMB facilitate
XRoads Philippine Sea Salts' and local artisans’ partnership
|
XRoads
Philippine Sea Salts founder Ms. Lennie DiCarlo (in pink),
together with DTI Region VI and DTI Iloilo personnel led by
PD Ma. Dinda Tamayo, IDD Chief Mary Jade Gonzales and EMB
representative La Pia Paula Napuli during her visit to the
DTI Regional Office VI on 28 February 2024.
By
DTI-Regional
Operations Group
March 5, 2024
MAKATI CITY – In a series
of meetings spanning from February 28 to March 1, XRoads Philippine
Sea Salts, founder Ms. Lennie DiCarlo, from San Diego, California,
explored collaborative opportunities in Western Visayas, with
assistance from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region VI
and the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB).
XRoads Philippine Sea
Salts is renowned for delivering unique culinary sea salts to the
global market, enriching flavors while uplifting small communities
in the Philippines, and contributing to the revival of the country's
salt industry. The company is supplying traditionally made salt to
major restaurants and hotels in the US packaged in handmade nito
boxes.
On February 28, Ms.
DiCarlo visited the DTI Region VI office, where discussions revolved
around her upcoming engagements with local salt manufacturers in
Guimaras and Iloilo. The team visited the Tuburan Abaca Handicraft
Association (TAHA) in Janiuay which makes quality bags made of abaca
fiber.
Emphasizing the potential
of the local salt industry for both domestic consumption and
exports, Ms. DiCarlo highlighted the significance of DTI’s support
in her endeavors. DTI Iloilo Provincial Director Ma. Dinda R. Tamayo
and Industry Development Division Chief Mary Jade Gonzales warmly
welcomed Ms. DiCarlo and her team, setting the stage for productive
partnerships.
Continuing their journey
on February 29, Ms. DiCarlo and her team, in collaboration with DTI
Regional Office VI, DTI Guimaras Provincial Office led by OIC-PD
Juvy Benliro and the local government of Jordan, Guimaras, initiated
a market linkage between local "Tultul" salt producers in Guimaras
and XRoads Philippine Sea Salts. The meeting, aimed at enhancing the
production standards of local salt producers and providing market
promotion assistance, brought hope to the Tultul salt industry. The
team also conducted visits to local handicraft producers of
handwoven pandan and nito crafts in Guimaras to engage with various
sectors of Filipino craftsmanship.
On March 1, DTI VI
personnel led Ms. DiCarlo and her team on a visit to De Paul
Artisanal Salt Manufacturing in Miagao, Iloilo, accompanied by DTI
VI OIC-RD Rachel N. Nufable, and DTI Iloilo Provincial Office
representatives led by PD Ma. Dinda R. Tamayo, wherein DiCarlo
eagerly explored the intricate salt production process.
The group also visited the
Indag-an Primary Multi-Purpose Cooperative, renowned for its hablon
products where discussions ensued about potential collaboration for
crafting all-Filipino bayong souvenir bags, symbolizing a fusion of
Filipino heritage and modern design.
During her visits, Ms.
DiCarlo actively engaged with local artisans, inquiring about their
production capacities and pricing structures, aiming for a win-win
situation that would satisfy both parties. She sought to understand
the needs and aspirations of the local artisans, ensuring that any
collaboration would be mutually beneficial.
She also offered valuable
advice to further enhance the quality of the products and shared
insights and suggestions based on her expertise, aiming to support
local artisans in improving their craftsmanship and product
standards.
She collected salt samples
to undergo testing in the US to ensure they meet food safety
standards, with XRoads covering the expenses. She also provided
prototypes of nito boxes to be replicated for bulk orders.
Ms. DiCarlo's vision of
incorporating Filipino products into XRoads' offerings was met with
enthusiasm from both local producers and DTI representatives. She
expressed her desire to not only sell Filipino products but also
share each product's story and the community it came from. She aims
to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines to the
global market, adding depth and authenticity to XRoads' offerings.
Through these engagements
facilitated by DTI, XRoads aims to expand its product range and open
up market opportunities for local artisans. As XRoads continues its
journey of exploration and collaboration, DTI's support remains
crucial in developing important partnerships and stimulating
economic growth in the Philippines.