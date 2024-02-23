BOI endorses P329-B,
2000 MW Danish offshore wind power projects for Green Lane
|
Undersecretary
and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo (4th from L) awarded
the green lane certificate to Mr. Niels Holst, Partner and
Co-Head of the Growth Markets Fund (5th from L) during a
brief ceremony at the BOI Main Office in Makati City.
By
DTI-Board of
Investments
February 23, 2024
MAKATI CITY –
Widening the playing field for renewable energy in the Philippines,
the Board of Investments (BOI), through its One-Stop Action Center
for Strategic Investments (OSAC-SI), granted a green lane
certification to Copenhagen Infrastructure New Market Fund
Philippines Corporation or CI NMF (PH) Corp. for its three offshore
wind power projects in North Samar, Pangasinan / La Union and
Camarines Sur / Camarines Norte on February 19, 2024.
Trade Undersecretary and
BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo presented the Green Lane
Certificates of Endorsement to CI NMF (PH) Corp. officials during a
brief awarding ceremony at the BOI Main Office.
A pioneer in offshore wind
projects, CI NMF (PH) Corp. is the first 100% foreign-owned company
to be awarded renewable energy service contracts in the Philippines.
CI NMF (PH) Corp. is an affiliate of Danish fund manager Copenhagen
Infrastructure Partners (CIP), the world’s largest fund manager
dedicated to renewable energy investments, and a global leader in
offshore wind.
In March last year, CI NMF
(PH) Corp. was awarded with three Wind Energy Service Contracts. The
offshore wind projects will have a combined capacity of up to 2,000
megawatts (MW) of power, with a variety of components including wind
turbines, foundations, cables, and substations. The specific
configuration will be defined through a rigorous procurement
process, additional engineering, and environmental evaluations
required by both national and international legislation and norms.
In the meeting with the
BOI officials, Mr. Niels Holst, Partner and Co-Head of the Growth
Markets Fund lauded the Marcos administration’s vision for renewable
energy, pointing out that CIP’s portfolio of projects in the
Philippines presents an exciting prospect of accelerated deployment
of offshore wind in the country.
“The Marcos government’s
vision for renewables has been instrumental in attracting
significant interest from a global leader in offshore wind like CIP,
first with the removal of the foreign equity restrictions in
November 2022, then the issuance of Executive Order 21 in April 2023
for a coordinated approach to offshore wind, and now the award of
the Green Lane status to our projects, which we highly welcome,” he
told the officials of the BOI.
According to Mr. Przemek
Lupa, Associate Partner, and APAC Lead for the Growth Markets Fund,
significant work has been done by their teams to progress the three
projects since the execution of the wind energy service contracts in
March last year. “Today is another significant milestone for CIP and
we strongly believe that the Green Lane status will materially
contribute to putting up the first offshore wind projects into
commercial operations within the Marcos administration. We look
forward to further working closely with the BOI and DTI to ensure
smooth project permitting and consenting,” he said.
In response,
Undersecretary Rodolfo thanked the officials for investing in the
Philippines. “Thank you for your interest and investment in the
Philippines. We will increase our coordination with other government
agencies. We'd like to bring in all of the agencies on one loop and
explain the requirements,” he added.
OSAC-SI will actively
monitor the progress made by agencies in processing permit and
license applications and will submit comprehensive reports
accordingly.