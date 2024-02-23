17 gov’t institutions
support FARM, sign MOU
|
Department
of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas Regional Director
Robert Anthony Yu signs Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in
support of the Farmers Assistance for Recovery and
Modernization (FARM) Project.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
February 23, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas joined other
government institutions on February 21 this year in expressing
support to the Farmers Assistance for Recovery and Modernization
(FARM) Project, which primarily aims to address the price of rice.
As a gesture of support,
DAR Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu together with
representatives from the Department of Agriculture (DA), National
Food Authority (NFA), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD),
Technical Education and Skill Development Authority (TESDA),
Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Commission on Higher
Education (CHED), Department of Health (DOH), National Irrigation
Authority (NIA), National Economic Development Authority (NEDA),
Visayas State University (VSU), Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice),
Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech),
BPI, Tingog Partylist and the Office of the House Speaker, signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday afternoon at the NEDA
Regional Office in Palo, Leyte.
Other signatories to the
MOU are the Mayors from the Municipalities of Palo, Sta. Fe,
Alangalang and San Miguel, all in the province of Leyte, where the
project will be pilot tested.
Sofonias Gabonada Jr.,
Deputy Secretary General of the Office of the House Speaker,
explained that FARM Project is an initiative of the office of
Speaker Martin Romualdez designed to lower the price of rice by
utilizing and maximizing existing government interventions available
to farmers. He added that this is in response to President Ferdinand
Marcos Jr.’s call to identify creative solutions and mechanisms for
a more robust rice industry.
Meanwhile, Meylene
Rosales, NEDA-8 Regional Director, said, “This is a reason to
celebrate as this (project) will serve as a silver lining,” as she
believes FARM Project is one way to develop the agriculture sector.