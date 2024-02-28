Philippines ratifies
WTO subsidies agreement, advancing fisheries sustainability
|
From
L to R: Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred
Pascual, World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala, and Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary
Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr.
By
DTI-Bureau of
International Trade Relations
February 28, 2024
ABU DHABI, UAE – In time
for the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi, United
Arab Emirates, the Philippines has deposited its instrument of
acceptance of the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies (FSA) on 27
February 2024. The Agreement is a crucial step towards curbing
harmful subsidies and safeguarding the world’s depleting fish
stocks.
Department of Trade and
Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual and Department of Agriculture
(DA) Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. presented the country’s
Instrument of Ratification to WTO Director-General Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala, making it the 70th Member to accede to the FSA.
The FSA prohibits
subsidies that contribute to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU)
fishing, subsidies concerning overfished stocks, and subsidies for
fishing in the unregulated high seas.
At the same time, the FSA
provides flexibility to developing and least-developed countries to
provide subsidies up to and within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ)
for two years from the date of entry into force of the Agreement.
This provision benefits the country’s small-scale and artisanal
fisherfolks, who fish within their respective municipal waters.
According to DTI Secretary
Pascual, “The Agreement allows Members to grant subsidies for
disaster relief under certain conditions to support fisherfolks
impacted by natural disasters. This is vital to the Philippines,
being a climate-vulnerable country, especially since small-scale and
artisanal fisherfolks are heavily impacted by strong typhoons and
the increasing sea temperatures exacerbated by climate change.”
Moreover, the Philippines
can avail of technical assistance from the WTO Fisheries Funding
Mechanism to assist in implementing the disciplines and obligations
of the Agreement.
The Agreement was adopted
at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) in June 2022 and will
enter into force once two-thirds of the WTO Membership (i.e., 110)
have ratified it.