Expanding Horizons: CARD MBA opens 90th PO in North Cotabato



Some of CARD MRI key officers and staff were present during the grand opening of CARD MBA's newest provincial office in North Cotabato on March 5, 2024.

By JOSEPHINE M. RAMOS

March 11, 2024

SAN PABLO CITY – The CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA), the insurance arm of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), opened its 90th provincial office (PO) in North Cotabato on March 5, 2024.

This strategic initiative aims to provide affordable insurance benefits to its members, aligning with CARD MBA's mission of safeguarding millions of lives.

"This additional provincial office is our approach in bridging the gap between our institution and the members that we serve," said CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn Dequito, highlighting the importance of opening more provincial offices across the country.

Furthermore, she added, “Through this, we can further fasten the claim processing of the members' benefits, since that is the reason why CARD MBA exists – to ensure timely support when our members need it most.”

Established in September 1999, CARD MBA operates as a mutual benefit association, extending financial assistance to members and their families in the form of death benefits, accident benefits, medical subsidies, pensions, and other loan redemption packages.

CARD MBA offers several microinsurance products, including the Basic Life Insurance Program, Retirement Fund, Loan Redemption Fund Plus, Golden Life Insurance Program, Family Security Plan, Acci Plan, and Remitter Protek Plan.

In addition, the institution is also engaged in community development programs such as the Build-Operate-and-Transfer-Program (BOAT), mass weddings, CARD MRI Disaster Relief Assistance Program, and other community development activities.

The newly opened PO, located at Purok Rosas, Poblacion 8, Midsayap, North Cotabato, will cater to a total of 54,455 members from CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) and CARD Bank, Inc.