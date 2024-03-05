Expanding Horizons:
CARD MBA opens 90th PO in North Cotabato
of CARD MRI key officers and staff were present during the
grand opening of CARD MBA's newest provincial office in
North Cotabato on March 5, 2024.
By
JOSEPHINE M. RAMOS
March 11, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY –
The CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA), the insurance arm of
CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), opened its 90th
provincial office (PO) in North Cotabato on March 5, 2024.
This strategic initiative
aims to provide affordable insurance benefits to its members,
aligning with CARD MBA's mission of safeguarding millions of lives.
"This additional
provincial office is our approach in bridging the gap between our
institution and the members that we serve," said CARD MBA CEO
Jocelyn Dequito, highlighting the importance of opening more
provincial offices across the country.
Furthermore, she added,
“Through this, we can further fasten the claim processing of the
members' benefits, since that is the reason why CARD MBA exists – to
ensure timely support when our members need it most.”
Established in September
1999, CARD MBA operates as a mutual benefit association, extending
financial assistance to members and their families in the form of
death benefits, accident benefits, medical subsidies, pensions, and
other loan redemption packages.
CARD MBA offers several
microinsurance products, including the Basic Life Insurance Program,
Retirement Fund, Loan Redemption Fund Plus, Golden Life Insurance
Program, Family Security Plan, Acci Plan, and Remitter Protek Plan.
In addition, the
institution is also engaged in community development programs such
as the Build-Operate-and-Transfer-Program (BOAT), mass weddings,
CARD MRI Disaster Relief Assistance Program, and other community
development activities.
The newly opened PO,
located at Purok Rosas, Poblacion 8, Midsayap, North Cotabato, will
cater to a total of 54,455 members from CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance
NGO) and CARD Bank, Inc.
As of January 2024, CARD
MBA has insured 24,184,745 individuals and has total accumulated
claims of P18,999,753,366.84.