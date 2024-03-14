NMP successfully conducts essential safety training in Guiuan, Eastern Samar

By National Maritime Polytechnic

March 14, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has successfully concluded the two-day Basic Safety Training for Motorboat Handlers/Operators and Fishermen (BSTMHOF), incorporating Typhoon Preparedness, in Guiuan, Eastern Samar on 11-12 March 2024. The program witnessed the participation of ninety-seven (97) local motorboat handlers/operators and fishermen, who are now better equipped with safety skills essential for their daily livelihood and activities.

The training covered key areas including Personal Survival Techniques, Fire Prevention and Firefighting, Elementary First Aid, Personal Safety and Social Responsibility, Rules of the Road, Typhoon Awareness, and Marine Safety Requirements. This comprehensive curriculum aims not only to enhance the safety and efficiency of maritime operations but also to ensure the preservation of life at sea, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Participants expressed their deep gratitude for the opportunity to acquire such knowledge and skills, acknowledging the significance of the training in bolstering their ability to safely navigate and operate in open seas. The skills learned are deemed indispensable, not only contributing to the reduction of maritime incidents and loss of lives but also to the overall resilience of the community against natural calamities.

Aside from the said training, NMP also conducted the Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Abuse in the Maritime Sector (PADAMS), STD/HIV/AIDS Prevention in the Maritime Sector (SHAPIMS), and Gender Sensitivity Training for Seafarers (GSTS). These additional programs aimed to address psychosocial issues, promote health and inclusivity within the maritime industry by addressing the broader spectrum of challenges beyond mere physical safety.

This was the first batch of graduates produced by NMP on BSTMHOF this year. Coordination with the Maritime Industry Authority Regional Office 8 (MARINA RO8) and with other local government units (LGUs) in the region is currently being made for possible collaboration, thereby expanding the reach of beneficiaries for this program.