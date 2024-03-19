1 CNT killed, 3 high-powered firearms seized in a series of clashes in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 19, 2024

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was killed and three high-powered firearms were seized during the conduct of Joint Focused Military Operation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the hinterlands of Barangay Bagacay Palapag, Northern Samar on the evening of March 18, 2024.

The joint operation was conducted following the information given by concerned civilians that a group of armed men were seen passing through the outskirts of said barangay.

A series of encounter ensued between the government troops and the CNTs that resulted in the recovery of one unidentified cadaver and seizure of three high-powered firearms, two international humanitarian law-banned anti-personnel mine, medical paraphernalia, subversive documents and other war materiel.

Clearing efforts are still ongoing as of this reporting and troops on the ground have seen heavy bloodstain along their route of withdrawal which indicates that the CNTs suffered heavy casualties.

JTF Storm and 8th Infantry Division Commander Major General Camilo Ligayo said that the success of the operation was made possible through our efforts to protect the barangays from CNT’s recovery efforts, extortion and intimidation.

"This is our strong response to the wishes of our people to free them from the continuous threats of the NPA terrorists. We will not rest, we will continue to hunt the CNTs anywhere, anytime. What they (NPAs) can do now and the option left for them is to lay down their firearms and go home to their families,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo said.

“We are now in the sustainment stage since we already dismantled the two remaining Guerilla Fronts last year and another two NPA units early this year. In no time, we can eradicate the insurgency problem, especially with the continued efforts in the community and through the aggressive combat operations,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.