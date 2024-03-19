1 CNT killed, 3
high-powered firearms seized in a series of clashes in Northern
Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 19, 2024
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A Communist NPA Terrorist (CNT) was killed and three
high-powered firearms were seized during the conduct of Joint
Focused Military Operation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)
in the hinterlands of Barangay Bagacay Palapag, Northern Samar on
the evening of March 18, 2024.
The joint operation was
conducted following the information given by concerned civilians
that a group of armed men were seen passing through the outskirts of
said barangay.
A series of encounter
ensued between the government troops and the CNTs that resulted in
the recovery of one unidentified cadaver and seizure of three
high-powered firearms, two international humanitarian law-banned
anti-personnel mine, medical paraphernalia, subversive documents and
other war materiel.
Clearing efforts are still
ongoing as of this reporting and troops on the ground have seen
heavy bloodstain along their route of withdrawal which indicates
that the CNTs suffered heavy casualties.
JTF Storm and 8th Infantry
Division Commander Major General Camilo Ligayo said that the success
of the operation was made possible through our efforts to protect
the barangays from CNT’s recovery efforts, extortion and
intimidation.
"This is our strong
response to the wishes of our people to free them from the
continuous threats of the NPA terrorists. We will not rest, we will
continue to hunt the CNTs anywhere, anytime. What they (NPAs) can do
now and the option left for them is to lay down their firearms and
go home to their families,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo said.
“We are now in the
sustainment stage since we already dismantled the two remaining
Guerilla Fronts last year and another two NPA units early this year.
In no time, we can eradicate the insurgency problem, especially with
the continued efforts in the community and through the aggressive
combat operations,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo added.
The encountered CNT unit
is notorious for numerous atrocities in Northern Samar such as
ambuscades, extortions, and killings. Likewise, multiple warrants of
arrest for murder and attempted murder were filed for their inhumane
activities.