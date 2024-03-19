DAR funds two road
projects in Tacloban’s farming villages
|
GROUNDBREAKING.
The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the Department
of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) start another joint
venture: construction of a farm-to-market road in Barangay
Camansihay and road rehabilitation in Barangay Sto. Niño,
both in Tacloban City.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
March 19, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY –
Residents of two farming villages in this city will soon enjoy paved
roads as the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and Department of
Public Works and Highways (DPWH) start the construction of two
farm-to-market roads (FMRs) following the groundbreaking rites held
on Monday last week, March 11.
DPWH starts the
construction of the three-kilometer road in Barangay Camansihay
while simultaneously rehabilitating the 1.4-kilometer lane in
Barangay Sto. Niño. Both projects, with a combined project cost of
P96-million, are funded under DAR’s Agrarian Reform Fund (ARF).
DAR Assistant Regional
Director for Administration and Program Beneficiaries Development
Division, Ismael Aya-ay, who represented DAR Eastern Visayas
regional director, Robert Anthony Yu, in the groundbreaking,
disclosed that interventions for FMRs are among the priority agenda
of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Agrarian Secretary Conrado
Estrella III to encourage agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) to
increase their production and likewise help them ease the burden in
transporting their harvests to the market.
Aya-ay stressed that DAR
looks after the needs of its ARBs from infrastructure to capacity
building and enterprise development.
On the same occasion,
Tacloban City District Engineer, Rebecca Yuse, directed the
contractors of the two projects to finish them before the city
fiesta in June so farmers in these areas could bring their harvests
to the market.
Meanwhile, Barangay
Camansihay Chairman, Adan Esmeres, shared that “Natikangan ini nga
kalsada han panahon ni Presidente Marcos (Sr.). Yana la liwat ini
napadayon. Sanglit daku an amon pasalamat ha DAR nga ini nga
farm-to-market road natuloy na.” (This road was started during the
time of President Marcos (Sr.). It is only now that this road is
being continued. That is why we are very grateful to the DAR that
this farm-to-market road is now being realized.)
He also added, “Daku ini
nga grasya ha amon nga dinhi ha Camansihay ini nabutang nga
farm-to-market road.” (This is a big blessing for us that this
farm-to-market road is being implemented here in Barangay Camansihay.)
According to Esmeres
nearly 5,000 residents in his village are expected to benefit this
project.