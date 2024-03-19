DAR funds two road projects in Tacloban’s farming villages



GROUNDBREAKING. The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) start another joint venture: construction of a farm-to-market road in Barangay Camansihay and road rehabilitation in Barangay Sto. Niño, both in Tacloban City.

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

March 19, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – Residents of two farming villages in this city will soon enjoy paved roads as the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) start the construction of two farm-to-market roads (FMRs) following the groundbreaking rites held on Monday last week, March 11.

DPWH starts the construction of the three-kilometer road in Barangay Camansihay while simultaneously rehabilitating the 1.4-kilometer lane in Barangay Sto. Niño. Both projects, with a combined project cost of P96-million, are funded under DAR’s Agrarian Reform Fund (ARF).

DAR Assistant Regional Director for Administration and Program Beneficiaries Development Division, Ismael Aya-ay, who represented DAR Eastern Visayas regional director, Robert Anthony Yu, in the groundbreaking, disclosed that interventions for FMRs are among the priority agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Agrarian Secretary Conrado Estrella III to encourage agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) to increase their production and likewise help them ease the burden in transporting their harvests to the market.

Aya-ay stressed that DAR looks after the needs of its ARBs from infrastructure to capacity building and enterprise development.

On the same occasion, Tacloban City District Engineer, Rebecca Yuse, directed the contractors of the two projects to finish them before the city fiesta in June so farmers in these areas could bring their harvests to the market.

Meanwhile, Barangay Camansihay Chairman, Adan Esmeres, shared that “Natikangan ini nga kalsada han panahon ni Presidente Marcos (Sr.). Yana la liwat ini napadayon. Sanglit daku an amon pasalamat ha DAR nga ini nga farm-to-market road natuloy na.” (This road was started during the time of President Marcos (Sr.). It is only now that this road is being continued. That is why we are very grateful to the DAR that this farm-to-market road is now being realized.)

He also added, “Daku ini nga grasya ha amon nga dinhi ha Camansihay ini nabutang nga farm-to-market road.” (This is a big blessing for us that this farm-to-market road is being implemented here in Barangay Camansihay.)