CARD MRI introduces
savings product for senior citizens
|
CARD
MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip
delivered his congratulatory message for the official launching
of CARD MRI’s savings product.
By
JOSEPHINE M. RAMOS
March 21, 2024
SAN PABLO CITY – CARD MRI Banking Group launched its latest savings product
– an
exclusive savings account designed for senior citizens. The
launching was held at CARD MRI Basement, Paulino Street, San Pablo
City, Laguna on March 18, 2024.
CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip
emphasized the importance of seniors to CARD MRI saying, "Many of
CARD MRI clients are aged 60 and above, prompting us to consider
additional means of securing their financial well-being, which is
why we came up with a savings account exclusively for them. Through
this initiative, we hope that our elderly clients continue to feel
valued and supported just like how we have always been from the
beginning."
How it started
During a visit to an Indian bank, Dr. Alip and several members of
the management team witnessed the special attention given to senior
citizens through exclusive banking products tailored to their needs.
Inspired by this approach, they decided to create savings products
aimed at meeting the basic financial needs of the elderly, allowing
them to earn income through savings interest.
Tailored Solutions for our Senior Citizens
CARD Bank, Inc. offers the Magalang Term Deposit; CARD SME Bank
provides My Wealth Savings; and CARD MRI Rizal Bank, Inc. offers the
Gabay Ipon Term Deposit. Due to its exclusivity for senior citizens,
its interest rate is higher compared to the regular time deposit
rates of the CARD Banking Group.
The said savings product, requiring a minimum deposit of
P10,000.00, is open to aged 60 and above.
In addition to term deposits, seniors have the option to open a
regular savings account with My Life Savings at CARD SME Bank for a
minimum deposit of P200.00, which offers a higher interest rate
than iSave.
With a vision to strengthen financial security among older people,
this event marks a significant milestone in CARD MRI’s commitment to
serve diverse financial needs.
The launching was also graced by CARD MRI Managing Director Mr.
Aristeo Dequito, CARD Bank President and CEO Ms. Marivic Austria,
CARD SME Bank President and CEO Ms. Cynthia Baldeo, CARD RBI
President and CEO Ms. Elma Valenzuela, Senior Advisers, CARD MRI key
officers, staff, and clients.
During the event, CARD Bank client Leonida Jawili and CARD SME Bank
client Luz Lalap expressed gratitude for the new savings product
intended for senior citizens like themselves.
"As a senior citizen, this savings product is a great help for
individuals like me who rely solely on pensions. It allows me to
save money while also earning through its interest rate,” Leonida
Jawili stated.
Meanwhile, Luz Lalap urges the elderly in her community to explore
and learn more about the new savings product introduced by CARD MRI.
As of January 2024, CARD MRI had served 9,257,701 clients
nationwide.