NMP secures MARINA’s
nod for course accreditation
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
March 22, 2024
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) recently underwent a rigorous
inspection carried out by the Maritime Industry Authority -
Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (MARINA-STCW)
Office from 18-21 March 2024. Said inspection was crucial for NMP’s
application for the re-accreditation of its three (3) courses set to
expire this year and the accreditation of one (1) new course
offering.
Aiming to continue
offering diverse array of courses, NMP sought re-accreditation of
the following STCW-regulated courses: (1) Fast Rescue Boat
(Expiration: 19 April 2024), (2) Security Awareness Training for
Seafarers with Designated Security Duties (Expiration: 26 May 2024),
and (3) Ship Security Officer (Expiration: 28 December 2024).
In its quest to further
enrich its curriculum, NMP is poised to launch the Passenger Ship
Crowd Management Training (PSCMT), designed to equip participants
with the skills needed to manage crowds during onboard emergencies,
locate essential safety and emergency equipment, and effectively
communicate with passengers to guide them to muster stations.
The inspection aimed to
assess NMP's ability to deliver these courses and to ensure
compliance with the standards outlined in MARINA Memorandum Circular
Nos. SC-2022-05, SC-2021-09, and SC-2021-08. The MARINA Inspection
Team focused on Specific Key Areas (SKAs), including Course Packages
of the Training Standards, Qualification of Instructors and
Assessors, Instructional Aids and Materials, Assessment System, and
Facilities and Training Equipment.
Some areas for improvement
were identified but were promptly addressed by NMP during the
inspection period, leading to the absence of any recorded
deficiencies by MARINA. Consequently, the inspectors recommended the
accreditation of all four (4) courses.
During the exit meeting,
the MARINA Inspection Team expressed gratitude to NMP for the smooth
inspection process and commended the Agency for effectively
implementing previous recommendations and for the continual
enhancement of its training facilities.
Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan,
NMP Deputy Executive Director, expressed her sincere appreciation to
the MARINA inspectors, highlighting the broad impact of NMP's
training services. "Our gratitude to the MARINA inspectors is
profound. NMP's course offerings not only bolster the capabilities
of Filipino seafarers in Region 8 but also elevate the training
standard across the nation. We are committed to provide quality
training and we welcome feedback as an opportunity to further
enhance our services."
In parallel, NMP Executive
Director Victor A. Del Rosario outlined a forward-looking
perspective, emphasizing the collaborative spirit with MARINA. "NMP’s
relationship with MARINA transcends regulatory compliance; it serves
as a cornerstone, guiding us toward fulfilling our broader mission.
With the support of MARINA and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW),
along with clear directives from President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ R.
Marcos, NMP's future is indeed bright. Our plans for acquiring
state-of-the-art simulators and equipment upgrades in 2025 are
aligned with national objectives to meet international standards,
including those set by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).
Moreover, our strategic location in Region 8, within the
constituency of House Speaker Romualdez, ensures continued support
from Congress, promising a vibrant future for NMP and its
contributions to the maritime sector."
Meanwhile, NMP continues
to upgrade its facilities and provide maritime training required
pursuant to the Standards of Training, Certification, and
Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) Convention as amended in 2010,
including value-adding courses aimed at improving the qualifications
of Filipino seafarers for their employment acceptability and
enhanced competitiveness.
NMP encourages seafarers
to take advantage of the NMP-OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare
Administration) Seafarers’ Upgrading Program (SUP) and Skills for
Employment Scholarship Program (SESP), which offer financial
assistance for training costs from OWWA.