NMP secures MARINA’s nod for course accreditation

By National Maritime Polytechnic

March 22, 2024

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) recently underwent a rigorous inspection carried out by the Maritime Industry Authority - Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (MARINA-STCW) Office from 18-21 March 2024. Said inspection was crucial for NMP’s application for the re-accreditation of its three (3) courses set to expire this year and the accreditation of one (1) new course offering.

Aiming to continue offering diverse array of courses, NMP sought re-accreditation of the following STCW-regulated courses: (1) Fast Rescue Boat (Expiration: 19 April 2024), (2) Security Awareness Training for Seafarers with Designated Security Duties (Expiration: 26 May 2024), and (3) Ship Security Officer (Expiration: 28 December 2024).

In its quest to further enrich its curriculum, NMP is poised to launch the Passenger Ship Crowd Management Training (PSCMT), designed to equip participants with the skills needed to manage crowds during onboard emergencies, locate essential safety and emergency equipment, and effectively communicate with passengers to guide them to muster stations.

The inspection aimed to assess NMP's ability to deliver these courses and to ensure compliance with the standards outlined in MARINA Memorandum Circular Nos. SC-2022-05, SC-2021-09, and SC-2021-08. The MARINA Inspection Team focused on Specific Key Areas (SKAs), including Course Packages of the Training Standards, Qualification of Instructors and Assessors, Instructional Aids and Materials, Assessment System, and Facilities and Training Equipment.

Some areas for improvement were identified but were promptly addressed by NMP during the inspection period, leading to the absence of any recorded deficiencies by MARINA. Consequently, the inspectors recommended the accreditation of all four (4) courses.

During the exit meeting, the MARINA Inspection Team expressed gratitude to NMP for the smooth inspection process and commended the Agency for effectively implementing previous recommendations and for the continual enhancement of its training facilities.

Ms. Mayla N. Macadawan, NMP Deputy Executive Director, expressed her sincere appreciation to the MARINA inspectors, highlighting the broad impact of NMP's training services. "Our gratitude to the MARINA inspectors is profound. NMP's course offerings not only bolster the capabilities of Filipino seafarers in Region 8 but also elevate the training standard across the nation. We are committed to provide quality training and we welcome feedback as an opportunity to further enhance our services."

In parallel, NMP Executive Director Victor A. Del Rosario outlined a forward-looking perspective, emphasizing the collaborative spirit with MARINA. "NMP’s relationship with MARINA transcends regulatory compliance; it serves as a cornerstone, guiding us toward fulfilling our broader mission. With the support of MARINA and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), along with clear directives from President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ R. Marcos, NMP's future is indeed bright. Our plans for acquiring state-of-the-art simulators and equipment upgrades in 2025 are aligned with national objectives to meet international standards, including those set by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). Moreover, our strategic location in Region 8, within the constituency of House Speaker Romualdez, ensures continued support from Congress, promising a vibrant future for NMP and its contributions to the maritime sector."

Meanwhile, NMP continues to upgrade its facilities and provide maritime training required pursuant to the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) Convention as amended in 2010, including value-adding courses aimed at improving the qualifications of Filipino seafarers for their employment acceptability and enhanced competitiveness.